SECNAV Shares Perspectives on Modern War and Climate Change at Newport Forum

NEWPORT, R.I. – Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivered remarks at the Forum at Newport, a conference about national security and climate change co-hosted by the Naval War College and the Pell Center at Salve Regina University, Sept. 5.

Secretary Del Toro talked about Department of the Navy efforts to counter the impacts of extreme weather and climate change on warfighting readiness. He outlined two goals of the Department’s new Climate Action 2030 strategy to ensure a climate-ready force – building climate resilience and reducing climate threats.

He noted that while many initiatives are already underway or complete, such as the Farragut Seawall project at U.S. Naval Academy, innovative partnerships with government, academia and industry must continue.

“Climate resilience is force resilience,” said Secretary Del Toro. “We must look beyond normal operations and approach solutions to climate change through the lens of innovation.”

Following his remarks, Secretary Del Toro met with Stephen Mariano, provost of NWC, and Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, president of NWC. They discussed the linkage between climate change and national security as a seminar topic in NWC’s new course, Perspectives on Modern War. The yearlong course combines theoretical analysis of war with development of practical solutions for current and future global security challenges.

Secretary Del Toro praised Perspectives on Modern War as an example of the Navy’s academic institutions adapting to modern security challenges, like climate change, and the value of these institutions to develop future strategic leaders.

“When I meet with senior officers I often tell them I expect them to be brilliant at naval warfare,” said Secretary Del Toro. “I really need them to think critically and strategically about solutions to the dynamic challenges our Navy and Marine Corps face -- a course like this will help grow future leaders with those critical skills.”

PMW is now one of five core course offerings provided by NWC’s College of Naval Command and Staff, College of Naval Warfare, Naval Command College and Naval Staff College. NWC’s curriculum provides a framework for military and civilian leaders to gain an understanding of strategy and operations and the ability to think critically, deal with uncertainty and surprise, be proficient in joint matters, and comprehend both the security environment and all elements of national power.

Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war.