Central Construction Close to Completing Façade Restoration at 30 Broad Street

Extensive façade restoration of Art Deco office tower next to NYSE included extensive corner and parapet rebuilding, structural steel restoration and more.

This multi-phase, multi-year project is coming to fruition and we are proud of the accomplishments of our supervisors and crew,” — Michael DiFonzo, President, Central Construction.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Construction , a leading full-service construction company specializing in exterior building restoration services, is finishing an exciting, all-encompassing project at the historic Financial District office tower, 30 Broad Street. For nearly two years, the work on the 50-story building has encompassed extensive corner and parapet rebuilding, structural steel reinstallations and repairs, and select terrace replacements.“This multi-phase, multi-year project is coming to fruition and we are proud of the accomplishments of our supervisors and crew,” says Michael DiFonzo, President, Central Construction. “Safely bringing the building back to its original luster was a full team effort requiring both skill and patience.”The Art Deco style office tower opened in 1932 in the heart of the Financial District. Formerly known as the Continental Bank Building, the 476,000-square-foot structure stands approximately 564 feet high and is located next to the New York Stock Exchange, stretching along Broad Street, Exchange Place, and New Street.“We have had the privilege of working with a dedicated group of professionals on this project,” says Andrew Bardolf, Principal, Central Construction. “All of us appreciate how much this stately building has been an integral part of our city’s glamorous history. Seen in multiple films over the decades, it was notably called the ‘Larrabee Building’ in the 1954 Oscar- winning 1954 version of ‘Sabrina,’ starring Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn and William Holden.”Central Construction worked on the project with building ownership, Tribeca Associates, LLC, CBRE Management, and building enclosure consultant CANY.# # #About Central Construction Management, LLCCentral Construction Management, LLC is a full-service construction company based in the Greater New York Metro area specializing in exterior building restoration services. Its projects include roofing, waterproofing, façade restoration, and garage rehabilitation. Founded in 1999, Central Construction Management is a leader in New York City’s Façade Inspection Safety Program (FISP), formerly known as Local Law 11/98. Among its many prominent clients are: CBRE, L+M, Related, Tishman-Speyer, Vornado, Argo Real Estate, Rose Associates, Douglas Elliman Property Management, Brown Harris Stevens Residential Management, AKAM, L+M, and Time Equities.(Additional Assets Available)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.