Palettes and Prints Launches Top 50 Movies and Top 50 Horror Movies Scratch-Off Decks on Amazon

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palettes and Prints announced the launch of two new offerings: the Top 50 Movies Scratch-Off Deck and the Top 50 Horror Movies Scratch-Off Deck on Amazon.

The Top 50 Movies Scratch-Off Deck offers a collection of films from all genres and eras, available on Prime Video. Each card features a hint to give viewers a sneak peek of the movie that awaits. Curated by industry sources, the deck spans a wide range of genres— from action-packed blockbusters to heartwarming dramas and everything in between.

Each movie card reveals a hand-drawn illustration of the film's most iconic scene, created by a professional artist.

“Our Top 50 Movies Scratch-Off Deck offers an engaging way for people to explore and enjoy the magic of cinema. It's a great gift for anyone who appreciates film, from casual movie watchers to serious cinephiles,” said Charles Owen, founder of Palettes and Prints.

Palettes and Prints also introduced the Top 50 Horror Movies Scratch-Off Deck. Each card in this deck features a chilling horror film, curated from various subgenres and rated by reliable industry sources.

“The Top 50 Horror Movies Scratch-Off Deck is a gift for anyone who loves a good scare,” said Charles Owen. “It’s an immersive experience, combining the thrill of horror with the fun of interactive game play. We’re excited to offer something that will make horror fans' movie nights even more memorable.”

Both decks come in gift boxes, making ideal presents for any occasion— whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, Christmas, or a special movie night. They offer a different way to experience films.

Palettes and Prints creates products designed to inspire creativity, connection, and entertainment. From family activities to movie scratch-off decks, the brand continues to provide innovative experiences that bring people closer together.

For more information on Palettes and Prints’ scratch-off movie decks, visit their Amazon store.

