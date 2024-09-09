Gifting Company Launches New Family-Oriented Scratch-Off Collection in Time For Holiday Season

Palettes and Prints launches two family-oriented scratch-off card decks Palettes and Prints

Online gifting brand Palettes and Prints unveils its curated collection of two scratch-off family decks!

Whether it’s through games or activities, we want to inspire meaningful experiences and create moments that families will cherish forever.” — Charles Owen

BLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palettes and Prints, a brand dedicated to bringing families together through creative and engaging products, announced the launch of two new offerings: the Family Activities Scratch-Off Deck and the Family Games Scratch-Off Deck. Now available on Amazon, these decks are designed to promote family bonding, fun, and personal development for both kids and adults.

The Family Games Scratch-Off Deck is packed with 50 games in one deck, offering over 1,000 hours of fun for the entire family. Designed for all ages 4 and up, this reusable deck includes a variety of classic favorites and new games that can be played both indoors and outdoors. Each card provides instructions and only requires common household items.

This deck promotes cognitive, physical, and social development. Through engaging activities, families will develop critical thinking skills, boost creativity, and encourage physical exercise, all while enjoying laughter-filled moments. A gift for family game nights, this deck is designed to create lasting memories while strengthening family relationships.

“This deck is an ultimate tool for bringing families closer. With 50 games that encourage creativity, teamwork, and fun, we’re excited to offer families a way to make quality time truly special,” said Charles Owen, founder of Palettes and Prints.

Designed for those looking to break free from routine and deepen their family connections, the Family Activities Scratch-Off Deck features 50 unique activities that. From volunteering at a local charity to playing laser tag or even putting on a puppet show, this deck offers a wide range of activities that suit different families and age groups (ages 3+).

Each activity is meant to promote cognitive, physical, and social development while fostering stronger family bonds. Designed with simple rules, families can pick a card based on clues like cost and time, scratch it off, and enjoy time together.

Both decks are for gifting during the holidays or for birthdays.

Charles Owen added, “We created these decks with one goal in mind – to provide families with a simple and fun way to connect. Whether it’s through games or activities, we want to inspire meaningful experiences and create moments that families will cherish forever.”

Palettes and Prints is a brand dedicated to creating innovative products that inspire creativity, connection, and fun for families. Through its unique scratch-off decks, the company aims to foster family bonding and provide endless opportunities for joy and learning.

For more information on Palettes and Prints’ new scratch-off decks, visit their Amazon store.

