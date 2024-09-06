H.R. 8232, a bill to authorize the Secretary of State to withdraw from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East Federal funds previously made available to such organization

H.R. 8232 would require the Department of State to withdraw or recover any unexpended federal funds that were made available to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). UNRWA is an international agency that provides humanitarian and other assistance to Palestinians in the Middle East.

