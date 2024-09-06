Biden-Harris Administration Makes Up to $43.5 Million Available for Water Storage Projects in the West Through Investing in America Agenda

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced the availability of up to $43.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for small water storage projects that will create new sources of water for communities in the West. Surface water and groundwater storage are essential tools in stretching the limited water supplies worsened by a changing climate. These projects will increase water management flexibility, making water supply more reliable and communities more resilient.

President Biden’s Investing in America agenda represents the largest investment in climate resilience in the nation’s history and is providing much-needed resources to enhance Western communities’ resilience to drought and climate change. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Reclamation is investing a total of $8.3 billion over five years for water infrastructure projects, including rural water, water storage, conservation and conveyance, nature-based solutions, dam safety, water purification and reuse, and desalination. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was signed in November 2021, Reclamation has announced more than $4.2 billion for an ever-growing list of 586 projects.

“Water is essential to everything we do: feeding families, growing crops, powering agricultural businesses, sustaining wildlife, and safeguarding Tribal subsistence practices,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are working to equip local communities with the infrastructure and resources they need to meet water supply demands and build climate resilience for the future.”

“This funding from the President’s Investing in America agenda helps equip communities with infrastructure needed to develop additional water supplies,” said Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “This will help to build local resilience to drought and the impacts of climate change, while giving communities flexibility in managing their resources.”

The Small Storage Program, authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funds projects with a water storage capacity between 200 acre-feet and 30,000 acre-feet. The funding opportunity announcement can be found on www.grants.gov by searching for opportunity number R25AS00392. This funding opportunity builds upon $35 million announced through the program for projects earlier this year.

Two application periods will be opened under this announcement for eligible projects in the 17 Western states, Alaska and Hawaii. The first will end on December 12, 2024, and the second will end on July 15, 2025. Eligible projects have completed and submitted a feasibility study to Reclamation for review for the first application period. Project sponsors may submit feasibility studies until April 30, 2025, to obtain eligibility to apply for funding under the second application period. Please visit Reclamation’s Small Storage Program website for more information about program eligibility and timeline.

###