Capitol Sprinkler Completes Project at VRT's 330 W 34 Street for Structure Tone

Capitol Fire Sprinkler Installs 519 Upright Heads Across 34.5K sf Full Floor At Vornado’s Penn Plaza Gateway Tower at 330 West 34th Street.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capitol Fire Sprinkler , an established leader in fire protection in New York City, announces the successful completion of a comprehensive sprinkler system installation on the sixth floor of 330 West 34th Street. The project encompassed the replacement and installation of 519 upright sprinklers equipped with Victaulic brand fittings across a spacious 34,500-square-foot full floor. The space was divided by landlord Vornado Realty Trust into four pre-built office suites, along with bathrooms and corridors.The project includes a new 7,776-square-foot office suite for Structure Tone, a leading multinational construction firm. Serving as the general contractor, Structure Tone drew on its extensive familiarity with the building, where the firm has had its New York headquarters on the 11th and 12th floors since 2016."We greatly value our long-standing partnership with Structure Tone, recognized as one of the most respected and high-quality general contractors in the industry,” says Capitol Fire Sprinkler President Adam Levine. “Installing a fire sprinkler system in a prewar building presents unique challenges, particularly in ensuring that the system is both code-compliant and aligned with the design intent of the space.”The sixth-floor space, featuring ceilings approximately 12-feet-high, now boasts a comprehensive fire sprinkler system with exposed sprinkler heads meticulously integrated within 10-foot-high beams across the entire area. The installation was completed over a short several week period, demonstrating Capitol Fire Sprinkler's commitment to work ethic and excellence in fire protection solutions.# # #About Capitol Fire SprinklerCapitol Fire Sprinkler has been a trusted provider in the Greater New York Metro area, serving the five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey, and Westchester since 1952. Capitol Fire Sprinkler offers a full range of fire sprinkler services, including inspection, testing, maintenance, repair, violation consultation, and installation. More information about Capitol Fire Sprinkler may be found at info@capitolfire.com or by calling 718-533-6800.

