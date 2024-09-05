Governor DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces one judicial appointment to the Palm Beach County Court. Katherine Mullinax, of Jupiter, to serve as Judge on the Palm Beach County Court

Mullinax has served as the General Counsel for the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit since 2021. Previously, she was the Solo Practitioner at Mullinax Law Group, PLLC. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University and her juris doctor from Florida International University. Mullinax fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Panse. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.