Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala applauds police effort in fighting extortionists

Deputy Minister of Public and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, MP, has applauded the South African Police Service for their renewed efforts and determined energy in dealing with the scourge of extortions across the country.

Speaking at annual conference of the Master Builders South Africa in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape today, Deputy Minister Zikalala said that many people thought government was bluffing when he indicated that the full might of the state would be unleashed on thugs. He indicated that government is acting in union in fighting all forms of extortions, including protection fees and construction site takeovers.

Deputy Minister Zikalala said the battle is fully enjoined on fighting extortionists. “While supporting economic transformation, fighting the exploitation that characterises subcontracting, and eliminating late payments, we must equally be steadfast that we cannot allow an important sector like construction to be captured by dangerous criminals who do not hesitate to take lives to get what they want.”

He said the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will continue working with stakeholders to support community facilitation and to prevent disruptions at sites. He has called on all the role-players to protect whistle blowers and to rally behind law enforcement officials.

Deputy Minister Zikalala has also applauded the signing into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Public Procurement Act, saying it will allow the department to ensure that businesses owned by women, youth and people with disabilities participate in the construction projects of the department.

“National Treasury is now engaging relevant stakeholders to initiate the process of developing the regulations that will enable government to initiate the implementation of the PPA. The Policy Unit at DPWI, working with the CIDB, CBE, Agrément South Africa (ASA) and the IDT are working jointly with National Treasury on the regulations that will give effect to the PPA”, concluded DM Zikalala.

He said the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will continue working with stakeholders to support community facilitation and to prevent disruptions at sites. He has called on all the role-players to protect whistle blowers and to rally behind law enforcement officials.

Contact:

Bukiwe Cimela

Media Relations

Cell: 076 420 8184