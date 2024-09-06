New York’s First National Marine Sanctuary

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) historic designation of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. The Lake Ontario Sanctuary will become only the 16th site in the National Marine Sanctuary System and the first to be designated off New York State’s coast.

“This Sanctuary places our upstate communities on a national stage, recognizing the region’s unique and significant maritime resources, its indelible mark in Indigenous and American history, and its world-class recreational opportunities,” Governor Hochul said. “This landmark achievement underscores our commitment to preserving Lake Ontario's rich maritime heritage while fostering opportunities for research, recreation, and sustainable use. As we protect over 1,700 square miles and numerous historical sites, we also ensure that our Great Lakes communities continue to thrive and connect with their vibrant past, present, and future.”

NOAA Administrator Richard Spinrad, Ph.D said, “Lake Ontario is an important gateway between the Great Lakes and the ocean. From commerce to biodiversity to recreation, the maritime landscape of this area represents past, present and future connections and will have incredible benefits for the communities that passionately sought its creation.”

Often referred to as underwater parks, the National Marine Sanctuary System includes areas with natural or cultural resources that are important to the nation’s history and the marine environment. The new Lake Ontario Sanctuary will enhance the existing state and federal protections for cultural and historic sites without limiting uses like fishing, boating and shipping. The Sanctuary designation also brings new opportunities for research, recreation, educational programming and community engagement.

Marine sanctuaries are important to the public in many ways, including:

Protecting natural and cultural features: Sanctuaries protect the scenic beauty, biodiversity and historical connections of the ocean and Great Lakes. They provide a safe habitat for species that are close to extinction and protect shipwrecks and artifacts.

Sanctuaries protect the scenic beauty, biodiversity and historical connections of the ocean and Great Lakes. They provide a safe habitat for species that are close to extinction and protect shipwrecks and artifacts. Supporting sustainable use: Sanctuaries allow people to enjoy the ocean and Great Lakes in a sustainable way. They are popular recreational spots for diving and sport fishing, and support commercial industries like tourism, kelp harvesting and fishing. They also support coastal communities by helping drive local economies and providing jobs.

Sanctuaries allow people to enjoy the ocean and Great Lakes in a sustainable way. They are popular recreational spots for diving and sport fishing, and support commercial industries like tourism, kelp harvesting and fishing. They also support coastal communities by helping drive local economies and providing jobs. Providing educational opportunities: Sanctuaries are natural classrooms and laboratories for researchers, teachers and students. They can help people understand and care for the ocean and Great Lakes.

Sanctuaries are natural classrooms and laboratories for researchers, teachers and students. They can help people understand and care for the ocean and Great Lakes. Conserving maritime heritage: Sanctuary staff use education, archaeology, marine science and regulations to preserve maritime heritage.

The Lake Ontario Sanctuary will cover over 1,700 square miles of state waters in eastern Lake Ontario and protect approximately 43 known shipwrecks and one submerged aircraft, spanning centuries of history. This new Sanctuary is another indication of the ongoing transformation of New York’s Great Lakes communities.

The robust public process to designate Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary began on January 17, 2017, when leaders of four New York counties (Oswego, Jefferson, Cayuga, and Wayne) and the city of Oswego, with support from the governor of New York, submitted a nomination to NOAA through the sanctuary nomination process. NOAA published a notice of intent to initiate the designation process on April 19, 2019 and established a Sanctuary Advisory Council in 2020 to help inform the designation process and focus stakeholder participation, where DOS and Parks represented NYS as ex officio members.

NOAA published a draft environmental impact statement and draft management plan on July 7, 2021, and a notice of proposed rulemaking on January 19, 2023. The final environmental impact statement was published on April 19, 2024. Today on September 6, 2024, New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley and Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons signed a Memorandum of Agreement with NOAA to serve as co-managers of the newly designated Sanctuary to protect, study and celebrate these important heritage resources.

New York State Secretary of State Walter Mosley said, “This designation marks an historic achievement for New York State as we recognize eastern Lake Ontario as a world-class center of our nation’s maritime history, heritage and culture. This Sanctuary is something to be proud of – it has personality and is as unique as the special place it is designed to protect. The Department of State looks forward to co-managing the Sanctuary with NOAA, and in partnership with First Nations and our dedicated community leaders and coastal communities.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “This Sanctuary places New York’s upstate communities and waters on a national stage, recognizing the region’s unique and significant maritime resources, its indelible mark in American history and that of the First Nations, and its world-class recreational opportunities. This new Sanctuary is another indication of the ongoing transformation of our Great Lakes communities and represents a monumental step forward with NOAA to highlight all that our great State has to offer.”

State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “The establishment of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to preserve unique and important aspects of New York’s history and heritage. This collaborative effort between NOAA and New York State highlights our shared commitment to safeguarding this history while fostering meaningful educational opportunities. Through continued collaboration, community engagement, and resource management, the Sanctuary promises to help deepen our understanding and appreciation for our shared cultural past and its enduring legacy.”

As co-manager, New York State is poised to leverage the Department of State’s coastal planning and economic development programs, including the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency (CLEAR) Initiative, Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, to strengthen Lake Ontario waterfront communities and further protect and promote the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. The Sanctuary is seen as another opportunity to spur investment focusing on the region’s strong coastal and maritime cultural heritage.

The City of Oswego, for example, received a $10 million award from the DOS Downtown Revitalization Initiative in 2016 for projects that reinvigorated the downtown and re-connected the community to the waterfront; the LWRP program funded improvements to the riverwalk pedestrian walkway connecting the downtown to the Oswego River and Lake Ontario; and REDI supported the completion of International Pier to improve the boating experience. As a result, downtown Oswego has become a more vibrant and exciting place for visitors to the Sanctuary to stay and play.

The sanctuary designation also complements other State efforts aimed at strengthening waterfront communities, like the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI), which was established to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region in response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Since the creation of the State's REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 26 projects in the design phase, 19 projects in the construction phase, and 89 projects completed, including the $9.5 million International Pier, and $3.1 million Wrights Landing improvement projects in the City of Oswego.

More information on the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary and the Great Lake, Great Secrets storymap are available online.