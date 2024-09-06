Exhibition “The Splendour of Chinese Bronzes” inaugurated showcasing bronzeware culture and art from ancient China

MACAU, September 6 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the National Museum of China, and implemented by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), the exhibition “The Splendour of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China” was inaugurated on 6 September, on the 4th floor of the MAM. The opening ceremony was officiated by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ao Ieong U; the Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ho Ioc San; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the National Museum of China, Zhang Weiming; the Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Hoi Io Meng; and the Director of the Macao Museum of Art, Un Sio San.

This exhibition presents over 150 bronzes from the rich ancient bronzeware collection of the National Museum of China, including nearly 30 national first-class artefacts. The President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, addressed in her speech that it is a great honour to jointly organise this exhibition with the National Museum of China. The exhibition showcases bronzeware, a cultural treasure, to Macao residents and tourists, allowing more members of the public to gain a better understanding and appreciate this precious cultural heritage. The Deputy Director of the National Museum of China, Zhang Weiming, expressed that this exhibition provides a systematic presentation of the development of bronzeware and offers a window for the public to learn about the early development trajectory of Chinese civilisation through the featured national treasures, such as the Bronze Nao (Musical Instrument) with Elephants Design, “Zuo Ce Ban” Bronze Yan (Steamer), “Jing Bo” Bronze You (Ritual Vessel), “Liu Nian Diao Sheng” Bronze Gui (Ritual Food Container), and “Shi You” Bronze Gui (Ritual Food Container).

Solemn and timeless ancient Chinese bronzeware holds significant historical, scientific and artistic value. It serves as the most important representative evidence that reveals the origin, development and prosperity of early Chinese civilisation. This exhibition is divided into five sections, namely “Spirit Derived from Form – Visual Artistry of Bronzeware”, “Symbolism Cast in Bronze – Decoration and Pattern”, “Literature Engraved in Bronze – Inscription and Calligraphy”, “Smelting and Casting – Technical Skill in Bronzeware Production”, and “Colours of Bronze – Rust and Corrosion”. These sections provide a comprehensive introduction to the culture and art revolving around ancient Chinese bronzeware and guide the public to closely appreciate the mysterious and splendid art of ancient bronze. A fun-filled interactive educational zone and multimedia interactive experiences are also available at the exhibition venue, allowing the public to learn about the basic knowledge of bronzeware.

The exhibition “The Splendour of Chinese Bronzes: Masterpieces from the National Museum of China” is held from 7 September to 10 November, on the 4th floor of the MAM. During the exhibition period, various outreach activities are also launched. The “Music in MAM” programme, featuring a music ensemble from the Macao Chinese Orchestra, will be held at the exhibition venue at 4 pm on 15 September. The MAM is open daily from 10 am to 7 pm (last entry by 6:30 pm), including on public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information about the exhibition and activities, please visit the MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo and its respective page on Facebook.