Governor appoints Manny Barreras as secretary for the Department of Information Technology

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Manny Barreras as Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Information Technology (DoIT).

With over 26 years of professional experience in sales and business development, including 22 years dedicated to technical sales, marketing management, and public relations, Barreras brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

“Manny Barreras is an exceptional leader with a proven track record in driving innovative solutions and delivering critical communication systems for public safety,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “His extensive experience and deep understanding of the challenges facing state and local agencies make him the ideal person to lead the Department of Information Technology. I am confident that under his leadership, New Mexico will continue to advance our technology infrastructure to better serve our communities.”

Barreras has spent the last 19 years at Motorola Solutions Inc., where he held the position of Senior Territory Account Manager for the state of New Mexico and El Paso, Texas. During his tenure, he was responsible for strategically developing and capturing complex opportunities that delivered mission-critical voice, data communications, and video security for state, local, and tribal safety agencies. His work has been instrumental in securing multimillion-dollar contracts, including a $20 million radio system upgrade for the New Mexico Department of Information Technology in 2023.

“I am honored to be appointed as Secretary of the Department of Information Technology,” said Barreras. “I look forward to working with Gov. Lujan Grisham and the dedicated team at DoIT to enhance New Mexico’s technology infrastructure, ensuring our state is at the forefront of innovation and providing the highest level of service to our residents.”

Barreras holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from New Mexico State University. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his achievements, including being named Territory Sales & Support Professional of the Year multiple times and receiving the prestigious CEO Circle Award.

The appointment of Manny Barreras as Secretary of DoIT is effective Monday, Sept. 9.