ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE DELIVERS MORE THAN 2,700 BACKPACKS WITH SCHOOL SUPPLIES TO FIVE AREA SCHOOLS

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage in Palm Beach recently teamed up with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and Red Apple Supplies to deliver more than 2,700 backpacks filled with school supplies to five Palm Beach County elementary schools, just in time for the start of school.

“We are honored to contribute to the success of students in our community,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons Moving & Storage. “By partnering with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, we were able to help ensure that thousands of children start the school year with the tools they need to succeed. Supporting education is an investment in our future, and we’re proud to be part of this impactful initiative.”

Backpacks were delivered to Northboro Elementary School, Indian Pines Elementary School, Crosspoint Elementary School, Boca Raton Elementary School, and Forest Park Elementary School

Now in its sixth year, this backpack initiative is part of the Foundation’s signature program, Red Apple Supplies, a free resource store for teachers from the highest-need schools in the School District of Palm Beach County to stock their classrooms with school supplies. Since opening in 2016, Red Apple Supplies has distributed over $7.5 million in school supplies. By the end of the 2023-2024 school year, the program included 91 schools with an eventual goal of serving all 182 schools in the District. The program is vital to Palm Beach County as teachers typically spend about $800 annually out-of-pocket for supplies students can’t afford.

The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, serves as a nexus between public schools, the private sector, and the community. The Foundation awards grants and scholarships and operates over 100 programs that close achievement gaps in learning, prepare students for post-secondary success, and create positive, measurable change for over 100,000 students.

All My Sons Moving and Storage is the nation’s largest company-operated moving and storage company with 94 locations and a commitment to providing high-quality moving services for individuals and families across the United States. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, All My Sons has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and integrity in the moving industry.



