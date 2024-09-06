Trumpetist David Longoria Releases Celebrate (Sound The Trumpet!) New Take On Purcell Iconic Classic

BARNOLDSWICK, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It isn’t every day that a fresh take on a classic baroque piece is released into the Classical arena. With Celebrate (Sound The Trumpet!), trumpetist David Longoria has done just that. Creating a unique trumpeting performance along with a string quintet, harpsichord, church organ and joined by Opera singers Diana Tash and AJ Teshin, the trumpetist brought together a modern piece, respectful of the original and with an energy and counterpoint not heard before. And the composition is supported by the chorus of The California Chorale based in Los Angeles.“I wanted to add my Baroque style trumpeting to this iconic piece and maintain the integrity of Henry Purcell’s composition," Mr. Longoria says, adding “to blend the traditional with the adventurous, made this especially fun for me.”The Piece is built around composer Henry Purcell’s choral composition “Sound The Trumpet” which debuted in 1694 as part of his work “Come Ye Sons Of Art”. It delivers the message to celebrate the day.Adding an elegant Baroque styled trumpeting melody brought a fresh take to the well known piece. Performed on the Bb trumpet, David masterfully dances on the melodies over the full range of the instrument."I love to play music from this era because playing both fanfares and sensitive melodic passages make for a fun expressive performance," David explains, adding, "in that day, the valves of the trumpet had not yet been invented so the flowing melodies would have been hard to achieve, but certainly make it sweeter and more fun today."David delighted in the combination of the new elements with the Opera voices masterfully sung by Diana Tash and AJ Teshin, Los Angeles Opera and Chorale performers. Ms Tash released a highly acclaimed solo album in 2023 called "Bach Woman," celebrating the iconic vocal compositions of J Sebastian Bach. Tenor AJ Teshin sang the second part on Celebrate (Sound The Trumpet!), produced Bach Woman and has worked with Ms Tash for several years as a singer and producer.Celebrate (Sound The Trumpet!) is the leading single from David Longoria’s upcoming classical debut album due out in the Spring of 2025. The rest of the album includes familiar trumpet pieces including F. Josef Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto in Eb (three movements) and other works with European Symphony Orchestras and notable instrumentalists and classical singers.Mr. Longoria is a Grammy Awards Nominated artist and composer and has enjoyed International successes in genres of Jazz, Gospel, World and Dance music. He is often credited with bringing his classical discipline to the electronic dance music world and exposing a young audience to the beauty of the artistry, especially in his dance anthem Angels.Celebrate (Sound The Trumpet!) climbed to the Top of the iTunes Classical Top 200 singles within 3 days of its release. It is available on all streaming platforms.Listen on Youtube: https://youtu.be/W4O7oYE2WmA Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6bcelAIWdvwxwj0j8bYp30?si=8a809c39b90746f7

