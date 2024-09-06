ADVA Commissioner Responds to Governor’s Call for Resignation

On Friday, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Kent Davis delivered a letter to Governor Kay Ivey to formally decline her request for his resignation.

Below is a statement from Commissioner Davis:

“I respectfully disagree with the inaccurate claims made against the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs this week. We have continuously been transparent in our department’s mission and day-to-day operations in our service to Alabama’s 400,000 Veterans. This includes earlier this year when ADVA attempted to work with members of the Governor’s staff, cabinet, and the Department of Finance regarding American Rescue Plan Act funds. At no time did our actions jeopardize the State of Alabama in fulfilling its obligations of the $2.1 billion in ARPA funds.

“This has been an outstanding year for the ADVA as we have completed the first planned expansion of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort and next week will dedicate our fifth State Veterans Home, which is named in honor of Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient and Alabama native Bennie G. Adkins. We will continue to support Alabama’s Veterans and their families by assisting them with benefits they have earned, finding housing for homeless, seeking non-profit assistance for funding, and providing referrals for mental and physical health care.

“It is my desire and will to continue advocating for Alabama Veterans. We have come a long way in supporting our nation’s heroes, but the mission is far from complete. I look forward to continuing the fight by their sides.”