Brian Mahanna Appointed Counsel to the Governor

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the appointment of Brian K. Mahanna as Counsel to the Governor. Mr. Mahanna will begin his tenure later this month.

“As we work to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer, I’m excited to welcome Brian K. Mahanna to the Executive Chamber,” Governor Hochul said. “Brian is a skilled legal mind with years of experience in government and private practice, and I’m confident he is the right leader for our Counsel’s office. As she finishes her tenure in the Chamber, I’m immensely grateful to Liz Fine for her three years of guidance and friendship as well as her lifelong commitment to public service.”

Incoming Counsel to the Governor Brian Mahanna said, “I am honored to serve as Counsel to the Governor. I thank Governor Hochul for the trust and confidence she has placed in me, and I am excited to get to work for her and on behalf of the people of New York State.”

Brian K. Mahanna previously served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Attorney General in the Office of the New York State Attorney General, where he was responsible for the office’s operations and served as the primary liaison to the Governor’s office, the state legislature, state agencies, and other attorney generals on multi-state investigations and litigation. He also supervised the Attorney General’s major civil, regulatory and criminal cases, investigations, legal positions and initiatives. He previously served as a Senior Adviser to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and as Chief of Staff and Counsel to New York City's Deputy Mayor for Operations, and as Policy Director for Mayor Bloomberg’s 2009 campaign.

Mr. Mahanna also has a distinguished career in private practice. He is currently a Partner at WilmerHale, where he Co-Chairs the firm’s State Attorneys General practice and is Vice Chair of its Regulatory Department. Prior to joining the Attorney General’s Office, Mr. Mahanna practiced at Zuckerman Spaeder LLP working on complex civil and criminal matters with a focus on municipal and state government-related proceedings.

Mr. Mahanna is an active member of his community and in New York’s civic life. He is a trustee of the Citizens Budget Commission of New York, a member of the Board of Directors of the Citizens Union of New York, and a member of the New York City Bar Association’s Committee on New York City Affairs.