Citizen Advisory Committee to discuss state mitigation funding updates at Sept. 20 meeting

The public is invited to attend a Sept. 20 meeting of the state Citizen Advisory Committee for HUD Community Development Block Grant - Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funding. The meeting will be an opportunity for committee members and the public to learn about program updates that have occurred since the committee’s May meeting and the CDBG-MIT action plan amendment that has been approved by HUD. The action plan provides detailed information about how the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) intends to use federal funds received after hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

People interested in attending the Citizen Advisory Committee meeting may attend in person or virtually using the link below. Registration information and meeting materials are online at: https://bit.ly/CACmtgSept20.

What: CDBG - Mitigation Citizen Advisory Committee Public Meeting

When: Noon – 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20

In-person location: The Harrelson Center, 20 N 4th St Ste 214, Wilmington, NC 28401

Attend online: Register to attend virtually

The Citizen Advisory Committee is a 14-member committee established by NCORR and the State Disaster Recovery Task Force to increase transparency in the use of CDBG-MIT funds, obtain public comment and input on proposed mitigation activities, and serve as an ongoing public forum to inform CDBG-MIT projects and programs. Committee members include representatives from areas of North Carolina defined by HUD as “Most Impacted and Distressed” by hurricanes Matthew and/or Florence, as well as representatives with relevant technical and industry experience.

In addition to mitigation initiatives, NCORR administers programs that include long-term disaster recovery, strategic buyout, resiliency, community development and affordable housing. Learn more about NCORR programs at: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

