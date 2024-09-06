Volunteering creates opportunities for small communities in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Young people play a vital role in driving the development and prosperity of their countries. Read a story of a young volunteer with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bosnia and Herzegovina who gave his time and effort to show that small communities matter and that youth is the most important building block in making this happen.

Borko Unković, UN Community Volunteer in Youth Engagement was based in the Municipality of Gacko in southeast Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the onset of his volunteering journey, one of Borko's main aims was to ensure multiple activities for young people in his town. He assisted various segments of society — education, employment and culture — making sure small communities like Gacko are attractive living places for young residents.

I invite all young people to get involved in similar projects and not give up on their communities. If we all make our small contribution, we can achieve big things.”

Borko served with the Regional Programme for Local Democracy in the Western Balkans 2 (ReLOaD2). The project funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by UNDP is aimed at supporting participatory democracies and EU integration in six countries in the Western Balkans — Bosnia and Herzegovina is one of them. For UN Volunteers working with young people, projects such as ReLOaD2 help spread awareness that young people need to be active participants in the development process.

Borko Unković, UN Community Volunteer in Youth Engagement served with UNDP in Bosnia and Herzegovina. @UNV, 2023

The experience of working alongside youth activists and Gacko local authorities gave Borko a wealth of knowledge and an important skillset. "Through volunteering, I learned how to listen and understand the needs of young people and how to adequately act following that," shared Borko.

He supported long-term plans for the municipality's development enabling young people to stay put after completing secondary education. Historically, Gacko is known for the frequent departure of young people in search of better opportunities.

The ReLOaD2 project's overall objectives include strengthening civil society, encouraging young people to take part in decision-making, and cultivating a conducive legal and financial environment for civil society. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the project is also supported by the Municipality of Gacko.

After the end of his year-long volunteer assignment, the local government recognized Borko's efforts and offered him a new opportunity. He now oversees youth projects and partnership opportunities with non-governmental organizations.

Thanks to the experience I gained through volunteering, I was allowed to continue doing what fulfills me — and that's working with young people.”

Change comes from within — volunteering demonstrates that. Borko's story is a reminder that young people are the initiators of positivity and inspiration, capable of propelling their communities toward their full potential.

This article is drafted with the kind support of Helga Williams, Online Volunteer.