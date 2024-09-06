Apostolic Visit of His Holiness the Pope Francis to Timor-Leste: Program, Traffic Restrictions and Invitation to Population Participation

Fri. 06 of September of 2024, 16:00h

Timor-Leste will receive the Apostolic Visit of His Holiness Pope Francis from 9 to 11 September 2024. This historic visit, part of the Apostolic Journey to Asia, will be a moment of great blessing and importance for all Timorese.

Program

Pope Francis will land at Presidente Nicolau Lobato’s International Airport on 9 September at 2:10pm and will be welcomed with an official ceremony. At 6pm, a welcome ceremony will take place at the Presidential Palace, followed by a courtesy visit to the President of the Republic and a meeting with local authorities, representatives of civil society and the diplomatic corps, at which time His Holiness will deliver a speech.

On September 10th, at 8:45am, the Pope will visit the ‘Alma Sisters’, where he will share a moment with disabled children. Afterwards, at 9:30am, he will meet with bishops and members of the Church in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The peak of the visit will be the celebration of Holy Mass in Taci Tolu at 16:30.

On the last day of the visit, September 11th, His Holiness will meet Timorese Youth at the Dili Convention Centre at 9:30am, where He will leave a message of hope and unity. His visit will culminate with a farewell ceremony at the airport at 10:45am.

Traffic restrictions

Due to the passage of His Holiness through various areas of Dili, the population is informed that temporary traffic restrictions will be implemented in the following zones:

September 9th, 2024 (afternoon): From 12 pm, the roads between President Nicolau Lobato Airport, the Apostolic Nunciature and the Presidencial Palace will be blocked. Main roadblocks: Airport, Nicolau Lobato Roundabout, Fatuhada, Timor Plaza and the Presidential Palace. Vehicles will not be allowed to park along these roads.



september 10th 2024 (morning and afternoon): Roadblocks between the Apostolic Nunciature and the Alma Sisters in Bebonuk at 08:45 am. Roadblocks between the Alma Sisters and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 09:30 am. Roadblocks between the Apostolic Nunciature and Taci Tolu, where Holy Mass will take place at 16:30 pm.



September 11th2024 (morning): Blockades between the Apostolic Nunciature and the Dili Convention Center, where the meeting with young people will take place at 09:30 am. Blockades between the Convention Center and Presidente Nicolau Lobato Airport for the farewell ceremony at 10:45 am.



The public is asked not to park vehicles along these routes during the periods indicated.

Invitation to the public

The Government of Timor-Leste invites the entire population to take an active part in the celebrations and to accompany His Holiness as he passes through the streets of Dili. This is a historic moment for our country, and everyone's warm and enthusiastic presence is essential to show our affection and hospitality to the Holy Father.

We call on the public to cooperate by complying with traffic restrictions and participating in the celebrations in an orderly fashion. Everyone's presence at these events is a unique opportunity to reaffirm the values of peace, fraternity and solidarity promoted by His Holiness.