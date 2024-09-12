Xeni Partners with HotelDO to Offer Expanded Latin American and US Hotel Inventory

Xeni, the global white-label travel booking technology platform, announced today a strategic partnership with HotelDO.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xeni, the global white-label travel booking technology platform, announced today a strategic partnership with HotelDO. This collaboration brings over 100,000 hotels across 850 popular destinations in 30 countries to the Xeni platform.This partnership enhances Xeni’s ability to provide its subscribers with extensive access to global travel inventory at exceptional rates, particularly within the Latin American region. HotelDO is the leading travel distribution platform in LATAM, boasting direct integrations with global hotel chains such as well as regional chains.Xeni subscribers now benefit from a robust custom booking solution that includes hotels, flights, car rentals, activities, trip protection coverage, and additional travel ancillaries. The platform’s wholesale rates enable subscribers to earn commissions on travel booked through their custom Xeni-powered booking sites. Xeni offers both an instantly deployable solution and an API integration for a fully customized experience.Xeni’s comprehensive suite of tools includes booking engines , custom mark-up management, a built-in CRM, sales agent management tools, and marketing tools, empowering travel sellers worldwide to optimize their operations and drive growth.Sachin Narode, CEO at Xeni, commented: “Xeni is delighted to join forces with HotelDO. As we see significant growth in Latin America, partnering with the region’s top distributor is crucial. HotelDO’s exceptional range and pricing greatly enrich the Xeni platform to our clients in the region.”Veronica Odetti, Director of Global Sales HotelDO, stated: "We are excited to partner with Xeni, a company that shares our commitment to excellence in the travel industry. By integrating our extensive selection and competitive pricing with Xeni's innovative platform, we are confident that we will deliver unparalleled value to travel sellers and their clients across Latin America. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership."About XeniXeni’s white label platform is a B2B solution that powers subscribers to instantly resell travel online to their audiences. Subscribers can launch their own booking engine, complete with a full suite of bookable inventory at wholesale rates so the seller can earn commissions. Today, Xeni powers travel clubs, host agencies, and travel professionals in over 70 countries around the world. Xeni also powers the travel platforms for global enterprises including super apps, payment gateways and event organizers. Xeni’s infrastructure is built on the Hedera network. Every booking made across the Xeni platform is tracked, stored and settled on the decentralized ledger.For more information, please visit: https://www.xeni.com/ Press contact: media@xeni.comAbout HotelDOSince its founding 24 years ago, HotelDO has focused on providing innovative and efficient solutions for the B2B travel market, continually adapting to the changing needs of its customers and business partners. HotelDO is a brand belonging to Despegar, a leading travel company.For more information about HotelDO and its services, please visit the official website at www.hoteldo.com

