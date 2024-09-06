Techkon to preview major new release of ChromaQA 6 color management software at Label Expo Americas 2024

ChromaQA 6 new user interface ChromaQA 6 Standards Module ChromaQA 6 new user interface

TECHKON USA will unveil a major new update to its color management software at the upcoming Label Expo Americas 2024, in Chicago, IL from Sept 10-12.

Innovative, intuitive color tools are at the core of our ChromaQA platform, ensuring easy adoption in ink and press departments, where ChromaQA 6 improves color quality and reduces make-ready costs.” — Stephen Rankin, Director of Product Management at Techkon USA.

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHKON, a global leader in color spectrophotometry for 40 years, will preview a major new version upgrade of its latest color management software ChromaQA 6 at the upcoming Label Expo Americas 2024 in Rosemont, IL from September 10-12. This newest version, slated for release later this year, comes with a number of exciting new features:

- the latest version of its proprietary AI-driven ink toning technology SmartInk, a winner of the 2024 FTA Technical Innovation Award and the 2024 Pinnacle Award. This updated new version features even higher accuracy and faster color matching, and new advanced modes for setting toning targets for "lowest Delta-E" or "Lowest Ink Amount" recipe correction strategies

- a major facelift of its user interface makes workflows even easier and quicker, and presents a slick modern look

- for Chroma Standards, new features allow for creating more accurate color standards through easy averaging of multiple measurements in one pass, and the ability to easily delete outliers

- all new embedded training videos in multiple languages make learning and mastering ChromaQA 6 easier than ever

- new OmniConnect device driver allows for fast, easy connection to popular handheld spectrophotometer

- many other improvements will be available in the final release report.

A live preview of the software will be displayed at the TECHKON booth 5800 in Hall F.

About Chroma QA

ChromaQA is a comprehensive suite of color management tools that help users achieve unbelievable color accuracy, all built into one, easy to use software.

- Feedback for Press Operators

Remove the guesswork and cut make-ready times in half. Easily store jobs, match color targets, and adjust ink recipes in no-time.

- Centralized Ink Management

Store, organize, rationalize, and share inks across your print locations. Perform quality checks in the inkroom to prevent problems on press.

- Powerful Reportng Tools

Create job reports with a click, show trends, and create custom dashboard with on-the-go accessibility. Filter, export, and drill-down on the data that matters most.

- Accessible Cloud-Based Data

Cloud based data & reporting connects key color information across the globe. Keep track of job data remotely, anywhere, at anytime.

- ChromaQA with SmartInk

ChromaQA with SmartInk makes it effortless to achieve accurate color on press and formulate colors in the inkroom.

- Unbeatable Customer Satisfaction

Reduce press down-time, nail color targets, and increase production efficiency with zero sacrificies. That's the power of ChromaQA.

For more information about ChromaQA with SmartInk, please visit chromaQA.com

About Techkon

Techkon is the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers and color software solutions for the global print community. With a track record of nearly 40 years of continued technological excellence, Techkon products are chosen for their high degree of measurement accuracy, repeatability, reliability and ease of operation in all sectors of the printing industry. Techkon’s innovative color measurement solutions have led to highly successful implementations by leading OEM press manufacturers, brand owners, and large commercial printers, yielding drastic gains in quality, productivity and cost savings.

For more information about the Techkon SpectroVision, please visit techkonusa.com

