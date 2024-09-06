PACIFIC BALLET DANCE THEATRE PRESENTS: "World Cinematic Jazz & Dance" Featuring the Benny Rietveld Band

At the heart of the production is the Benny Rietveld Band, a 15-piece ensemble led by legendary bassist and 9-time GRAMMY Award-winner Benny Rietveld.

We are excited to partner with the Benny Rietveld Band. Their exceptional musicianship and creative vision align with our goal to push the boundaries of dance and create an immersive experience.” — Natasha Middleton

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT), under the direction of Artistic Director Natasha Middleton, is proud to announce its upcoming production, World Cinematic Jazz & Dance. This extraordinary event will bring together the worlds of live music and dance for a thrilling celebration of jazz, Latin rhythms, and world-class choreography.

At the heart of the production is the Benny Rietveld Band, a 15-piece ensemble led by legendary bassist and 9-time GRAMMY Award-winner Benny Rietveld. Known for his long-standing collaboration with Santana, Rietveld is renowned for his masterful artistry across genres and his pivotal role in shaping some of the most iconic sounds in modern music.

Joining Benny Rietveld are:

• Andy Vargas (vocals), the legendary lead vocalist for Santana, whose soulful voice has electrified audiences around the globe.

• Joey Navarro (keys), a virtuoso pianist whose work spans Latin jazz, funk, and fusion, known for his collaborations with heavyweights like Poncho Sanchez.

• Chamo Suarez (percussion), a powerhouse percussionist who has brought his distinct style to stages with top Latin artists and beyond.

Together, these talented musicians create a mesmerizing auditory backdrop that perfectly complements PBDT’s exquisite dance performances. Complementing this stellar band are PBDT's featured dancers:

• Anthony Cannarrello, a versatile dancer from Wisconsin, Anthony excels in ballet, tap, and contemporary dance. He recently showcased his tap talents in Newsies and has captivated audiences in roles such as Peter Pan and the Nutcracker Prince.

• Eduard Sargsyan, originally from Armenia, Eduard is a graduate of the Choreographic Institute in Yerevan. A champion ballroom dancer in the USA, he has also danced lead roles with PBDT, including Spartacus and Basilio in Don Quixote.

• Allan McCormick, a Canadian native and former professional gymnast, Allan brings powerful energy to the stage. Known for his roles in Le Rêve and with PBDT, he is both a dancer and choreographer.

• Natalie Palmgren, from Los Angeles, Natalie is a skilled ballerina and contemporary dancer. She has recently portrayed Kitri in Don Quixote and the Sugarplum Fairy in The Nutcracker with PBDT.

“World Cinematic Jazz & Dance” is set to premiere at The Alex Theatre on Sunday, September 15, 2024. This unique collaboration between PBDT and the Benny Rietveld Band promises an unforgettable evening of artistic excellence, blending the worlds of dance and music in a spectacular showcase.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the Benny Rietveld Band for this innovative production. Their exceptional musicianship and creative vision align perfectly with our goal to push the boundaries of dance and create a truly immersive experience for our audiences,” said Middleton. “Featuring our talented dancers Anthony, Eduard, Allan, and Natalie, ‘World Cinematic Jazz & Dance’ is poised to be a highlight of our season.”

Journalists are invited to attend a closed rehearsal for an exclusive preview of the show and the opportunity to speak with the artists.

Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT) is a premier dance company dedicated to exploring the intersections of classical ballet and contemporary styles. Committed to artistic excellence and community engagement, PBDT produces performances that inspire and captivate diverse audiences, showcasing the talents of both seasoned dancers and emerging artists.

Benny Rietveld is a celebrated bass guitarist with nine GRAMMY Awards, recognized for his innovative approach to jazz and cinematic music. His extensive career includes collaborations with top artists and contributions to numerous acclaimed recordings, making him a distinguished figure in the music industry.

For more information, press inquiries, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Sharifa Salaam

for Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre

Email: sharifa@elitedigitalus.com

Phone: (973) 650-7980

Website: https://www.pbdtla.org/

