Pacific Ballet Dance Theater Announces "World Cinematic Jazz & Dance"

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Ballet Dance Theater (PBDT) is set to unveil its latest project, "World Cinematic Jazz and Dance," which combines ballet, world music, jazz, and cinematic elements. This event features a collaboration with Grammy-nominated artist and Santana bassist, Benny Rietveld, and includes a 15-piece performance.

Event Details:

• Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

• Time: 6:00 PM PST

• Location: The Alex Theater, 216 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA

• Tickets: Ticketmaster

A Symphony of Artistic Fusion

"World Cinematic Jazz and Dance" blends various musical and dance styles, integrating ballet with world music and jazz. The project aims to create an immersive experience that celebrates the universal language of music and movement.

Featuring Benny Rietveld and Andy Vargas

Benny Rietveld, known for his work with Santana, brings his musical expertise to the performance, enriching the choreography with his compositions. His involvement emphasizes the event's focus on artistic excellence.

Andy Vargas, Santana's lead vocalist, also joins the project, adding his talent and charisma to the stage. With a career spanning over two decades, Vargas's voice and performances have captivated audiences globally, making him an integral addition to the event.

A Grand 15-Piece Performance

The performance will feature a 15-piece ensemble of musicians and dancers, creating a rich, layered experience for the audience.

Quote from PBDT Artistic Director

"We are excited to present 'World Cinematic Jazz and Dance,' a project that embodies artistic collaboration and innovation," said Natasha Middleton, Artistic Director of Pacific Ballet Dance Theater. "Working with Benny Rietveld has been an incredible journey, and we look forward to sharing this performance with our audience."

Tickets and More Information

Tickets for "World Cinematic Jazz and Dance" are available now at Ticketmaster. For more information about the event and Pacific Ballet Dance Theater, please visit pbdtla.org or contact sharifa@elitedigitalus.com.



About Pacific Ballet Dance Theater

First founded in 1954 by Andrei Tremaine as Pacific Ballet Theatre, the company carries a family legacy of the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo and remains now under the direction of Tremaine’s daughter, Natasha Middleton. Middleton received critical acclaim for her rock ballets “The British Beat” and “Dance in the USA. In 2012, the company officially became the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT) and continues to bring audiences a powerful and atmospheric performance as one of the major dance companies within the greater Los Angeles area. Featuring first-class talent from around the world, the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre’s mission is to perform captivating ballet presentations and offer engaging educational programs that nurture the talent and artistic creativity within the diverse community of Southern California.



