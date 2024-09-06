Partnership Agreement between the Department for Communities and Northern Ireland Museums Council

The Department for Communities is the sponsor Department for the Northern Ireland Museums Council. The Partnership Agreement explains the overall governance framework within which the Northern Ireland Museums Council operates, including the framework through which the necessary assurances are provided to stakeholders. Roles/responsibilities of partners within the overall governance framework are also outlined. This agreement is also available on the Northern Ireland Museums Council website.

