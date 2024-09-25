Fluoramics Announces New Packaging for HinderRUST Product Line

"HinderRUST truly keeps the world moving!” — Gregg Reick, President and Chief Engineer of Fluoramics

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluoramics , a leader in innovative rust prevention solutions, is proud to announce the introduction of new packaging for its popular HinderRUST product line. As Fluoramics continues to expand its offerings, the updated packaging is designed to make it easier for customers to identify and select the right HinderRUST product for their specific needs.HinderRUST is a surface-active rust stopper engineered with Fluoramics’ proprietary Tufoil Technology . This cutting-edge formula not only stops rust but also lubricates and protects metal surfaces. The Tufoil component acts as a wetting agent, enabling HinderRUST to spread evenly across surfaces, displace water, and bond securely to metal. This process forms a protective barrier that effectively shields against corrosion caused by air, salt, and moisture.Key Benefits of HinderRUST:- Deep Penetration: HinderRUST penetrates braided wires and other hard-to-reach areas, ensuring comprehensive rust prevention.- Self-Repairing: The mobile formula covers new scratches, nicks, or dents automatically, maintaining protection over time.- High Dielectric Strength: HinderRUST is non-conductive, making it safe for use around electrical components.- Non-Toxic: The solvent-free, non-hazardous, and non-flammable formulation makes HinderRUST safe for both users and the environment.One of HinderRUST's standout features is its ability to bond to metal at the molecular level through adsorption, preventing the product from washing away. This ensures long-lasting protection, even in the harshest conditions. HinderRUST can be applied to a variety of metals, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, and galvanized surfaces, without the need for surface preparation.Fluoramics offers four core products in the HinderRUST line, each designed for specific applications:1. HinderRUST R2.0: The Temporary Rust ProtectorHinderRUST R2.0 was the first in the HinderRUST line, offering temporary rust protection and lubrication. Ideal for metal parts that need protection after fabrication or during storage and transportation, R2.0 is silicone-free and can be easily removed with washing. This makes it perfect for situations where final finishing is required.2. HinderRUST S4.0: The Lubricating Rust StopperHinderRUST S4.0 is a versatile rust stopper that’s tough to remove, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. Use it on tools, recreational equipment, wiring, forklifts, agricultural devices, garden art, battery terminals, and more. Its long-lasting protection makes it a go-to choice for both industrial and household uses.3. HinderRUST HV100: The Long-Term Rust ShieldHinderRUST HV100 is a high-viscosity formula that gradually forms a wax-like coating, offering extreme rust protection even in severe weather conditions. This makes HV100 the most durable version of HinderRUST, ideal for long-term applications where maximum rust prevention is essential.4. HinderRUST HV500 – Blk: Industrial Grade HinderRUST Colored Black to Hide Unsightly RustHinderRUST HV500-Blk combines the benefits of HV100 with a rich black color to hide unsightly rust. This version is non-drying and features a UV-resistant black color. This provides a rich, lasting finish while covering existing rust and preventing new corrosion. HV500 is not a paint but a boundary film that offers robust protection against rust.The new packaging for the four core HinderRUST products is designed to help customers quickly and easily identify the best solution for their rust prevention needs. While the packaging has been updated, the trusted formulas inside remain unchanged, continuing to provide the ultimate protection and longevity for metal surfaces. HinderRUST is available in various packaging, including a convenient aerosol spray for easy application.Fluoramics has been a pioneer in the field of rust prevention and lubrication for over 55 years. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Fluoramics offers a wide range of products that solve corrosion, lubrication, and sealing challenges across various industries.

