Minnesota DNR shares what to expect for the 2024 fall colors season, provides tips to enjoy autumn on state lands (published September 6, 2024)
To celebrate Minnesota’s most colorful season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shares a fall color forecast, typical timing of peak colors, ways for Minnesotans to find where colors are at their peak each week, and autumn trip-planning tips.
The 2024 fall colors forecast
Fall colors in Minnesota typically peak in mid-to-late-September through mid-October, starting in the northwest and working toward the southeast corner of Minnesota. Peak fall color usually persists in a location for two weeks, but can vary widely depending on location and weather.
Many factors play into the timing and brilliance of the fall color season in Minnesota, including day length, temperatures and rainfall. Weather impacts fall colors both before and during the fall season.
“Brilliant fall color occurs when early fall days are sunny, nights are chilly and there is adequate rainfall throughout the growing season,” said Brian Schwingle, a DNR forest health specialist.
In contrast to recent years of drought, this year’s growing season has been much wetter, which is overall better for trees. However, the abundance of moisture has also promoted fungal leaf diseases on species including aspen and oak. While not concerning for the health of the tree, the diseases might reduce the overall brilliance of the landscape due to early leaf shedding or dead spots and blotches on leaves.
The main driver of leaves changing color is the decrease of daily sunlight. Photosynthesis, or the production of sugars that depend on sunlight, begins to slow down in response to shortening days. This leads to lower levels of chlorophyll, the pigment that supports photosynthesis and gives leaves their green color. When chlorophyll is reduced, other color pigments in the leaves begin to show, like yellow and oranges.
Patterns of temperature, precipitation, wind, and the timing of hard freezes can impact when fall colors peak and how long they last. While a light frost might intensify colors, a hard freeze can cause trees to drop leaves early. Rain and wind can shorten the peak color period. These weather phenomena can only be predicted a week or so in advance, making a peak color forecast difficult.
“The DNR’s fall color map has been reliable in recent years,” Schwingle said. “An earlier, lighter frost will shift peak fall color earlier in the fall color window, so pay attention to the forecast if you can be flexible with your travel timing. Regardless of conditions, there should be plenty of beautiful foliage to enjoy.”
Tips for getting outdoors to celebrate autumn
The DNR’s Fall Color Finder is a tool for the public to track the fall colors across Minnesota. State park staff share reports from their location each Wednesday, just in time for Minnesotans to make travel plans for the coming weekend. The popular website includes a color-coded map that shows the approximate percentage of leaves that have changed color, and a slideshow of recent photos taken by staff and visitors. New this year is a date slider that allows viewers to choose dates in the future to see what typical colors are like across the state on that date, based on past data.
“Fall is a magical time in Minnesota when nature puts on a beautiful show for all to see,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails director. “The crisp air, the vibrant colors and the serene landscapes create the perfect backdrop for outdoor adventures. Whether you’re hiking, biking, camping or simply enjoying the view, fall is the perfect time to connect with nature and enjoy the beauty of Minnesota state parks and other state lands.”
Top tips for planning an outdoors adventure on state lands during the fall colors season:
- Sign up for updates. Next week, the DNR launches its weekly fall color update newsletter, featuring information, inspiration and tips to encourage Minnesotans to get out and enjoy the changing leaves. To subscribe, visit the Fall Color Finder.
- Get information in advance. In addition to checking the Fall Color Finder, visit the DNR website to read visitor alerts and seasonal updates for different locations, and check for closures on state forest roads. Always check the local weather forecast and bring appropriate clothing and footwear.
- Plan for crowds. Many state parks and recreation areas are busy, especially on weekends. Save time by buying a state park vehicle permit online before leaving home. Vehicle permits cost $35 for a full year, or $7 for one day. Arrive early for the best parking options, as parking lots might be full on weekends.
- State forests, scientific and natural areas and wildlife management areas do not require permits, and offer beautiful fall color viewing opportunities without the crowds.
- Consider staying overnight. Fall is a great time to camp, with cool but comfortable nights and fewer bugs. To camp at a state park or recreation area, make reservations online. First come, first served campsites are available in state forest campgrounds. Read about all camping options on the DNR’s camping website.
- Bring binoculars or borrow them from state park ranger stations. Wildlife watching and birding are popular activities in the fall. Find a list of state parks and recreation areas that provide birding kits on the DNR website’s loaner equipment page.
- Check the events calendar. Many state parks offer programs where visitors can learn about the natural world, take guided hikes, build outdoor skills and more. Most programs are free. A full listing of events is on the state parks calendar.
- Be aware of hunting seasons and take safety precautions. State parks only allow hunting during special hunts, which are listed on the state park hunts webpage and will be noted in visitor alerts on park websites. State forests and WMAs allow hunting during the appropriate seasons and with the correct license. Hunting, fishing and/or trapping is allowed at some SNAs. Information about these locations is on the SNA rules webpage. Hunters should read hunting regulations carefully, while non-hunters should take safety precautions, such as wearing blaze orange, if recreating on lands open to hunting during an open hunting season.
- Bring a camera and share photos. The public is encouraged to submit their photos to be included in the photo galleries on the Fall Color Finder website. Photos from all state lands can be submitted for possible use on DNR social media channels and other DNR materials. Click “share photos” on the Fall Color Finder.
