Minnesota DNR shares what to expect for the 2024 fall colors season, provides tips to enjoy autumn on state lands (published September 6, 2024)

To celebrate Minnesota’s most colorful season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shares a fall color forecast, typical timing of peak colors, ways for Minnesotans to find where colors are at their peak each week, and autumn trip-planning tips.

The 2024 fall colors forecast

Fall colors in Minnesota typically peak in mid-to-late-September through mid-October, starting in the northwest and working toward the southeast corner of Minnesota. Peak fall color usually persists in a location for two weeks, but can vary widely depending on location and weather.

Many factors play into the timing and brilliance of the fall color season in Minnesota, including day length, temperatures and rainfall. Weather impacts fall colors both before and during the fall season.

“Brilliant fall color occurs when early fall days are sunny, nights are chilly and there is adequate rainfall throughout the growing season,” said Brian Schwingle, a DNR forest health specialist.

In contrast to recent years of drought, this year’s growing season has been much wetter, which is overall better for trees. However, the abundance of moisture has also promoted fungal leaf diseases on species including aspen and oak. While not concerning for the health of the tree, the diseases might reduce the overall brilliance of the landscape due to early leaf shedding or dead spots and blotches on leaves.

The main driver of leaves changing color is the decrease of daily sunlight. Photosynthesis, or the production of sugars that depend on sunlight, begins to slow down in response to shortening days. This leads to lower levels of chlorophyll, the pigment that supports photosynthesis and gives leaves their green color. When chlorophyll is reduced, other color pigments in the leaves begin to show, like yellow and oranges.

Patterns of temperature, precipitation, wind, and the timing of hard freezes can impact when fall colors peak and how long they last. While a light frost might intensify colors, a hard freeze can cause trees to drop leaves early. Rain and wind can shorten the peak color period. These weather phenomena can only be predicted a week or so in advance, making a peak color forecast difficult.

“The DNR’s fall color map has been reliable in recent years,” Schwingle said. “An earlier, lighter frost will shift peak fall color earlier in the fall color window, so pay attention to the forecast if you can be flexible with your travel timing. Regardless of conditions, there should be plenty of beautiful foliage to enjoy.”

Tips for getting outdoors to celebrate autumn

The DNR’s Fall Color Finder is a tool for the public to track the fall colors across Minnesota. State park staff share reports from their location each Wednesday, just in time for Minnesotans to make travel plans for the coming weekend. The popular website includes a color-coded map that shows the approximate percentage of leaves that have changed color, and a slideshow of recent photos taken by staff and visitors. New this year is a date slider that allows viewers to choose dates in the future to see what typical colors are like across the state on that date, based on past data.

“Fall is a magical time in Minnesota when nature puts on a beautiful show for all to see,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails director. “The crisp air, the vibrant colors and the serene landscapes create the perfect backdrop for outdoor adventures. Whether you’re hiking, biking, camping or simply enjoying the view, fall is the perfect time to connect with nature and enjoy the beauty of Minnesota state parks and other state lands.”

Top tips for planning an outdoors adventure on state lands during the fall colors season: