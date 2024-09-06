Canon Virginia, Inc. to Expand Newport News Facility

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Canon Virginia, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of consumer and office products, will expand its manufacturing facility in the City of Newport News. The expansion will support Canon’s new initiative to scale a unique method of isolating natural silk protein to create a solution with applications for multiple industries. Canon Virginia will retrain 30 employees to staff the new line, which is one of the company’s first ventures outside their longstanding core business of image-related products.

“We thank Canon Virginia, Inc. for its longstanding commitment to Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The company’s efforts to diversify its product line are indicative of the Virginia innovation ecosystem. We are proud that the Commonwealth continues to attract companies like Canon with our strong business climate, elite infrastructure, and top-notch workforce.”

“We are proud to see Canon Virginia, Inc. continue to reinvest in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We thank Canon for strengthening Virginia’s thriving manufacturing sector with this expansion.”

“This announcement brings great opportunity for Canon Virginia to continue our commitment to innovation, growth and development in Virginia,” said President & CEO of Canon Virginia, Inc. Shingo Shigeta. “With this expansion, we will make silk protein a viable commercially scaled technology with broad application use in various segments. Virginia’s conducive business environment and the healthy business ecosystem has helped us achieve this goal – this is only possible through unwavering support from the Commonwealth of Virginia, Governor Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Newport News, and the Hampton Roads Alliance.”

“Canon Virginia's success is built on a solid foundation of quality and sustainability,” said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. “Since its establishment in Newport News in 1985, CVI has been a leader in advanced manufacturing technology, environmental stewardship, and corporate social responsibility. We are excited about their expansion in our great city and look forward to their next innovative endeavors.”

"I am thrilled to congratulate the City of Newport News for supporting the continued growth and development of Canon Virginia, Inc.,” said President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance Douglas L. Smith. “For over 40 years, CVI has been a cornerstone of the Hampton Roads manufacturing community. This expansion not only reinforces CVI's role as a leading corporate citizen, but also highlights our region’s global reputation as a hub for innovation and manufacturing excellence."

"Canon Virginia continues to be a leader in manufacturing of consumer and office products,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “This latest expansion launching the new silkworm fabric production line takes this great Newport News partner to a new level of excellence and innovation in the Hampton Roads Region."

Canon Virginia, Inc. is a subsidiary of Japanese corporation Canon Inc., a leading global manufacturer of office multi-function devices, laser printers, inkjet printers, medical equipment, cameras, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon’s U.S. headquarters based in New York. Located in Newport News, Virginia, Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces innovative products such as the new silk protein using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia’s manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Newport News to secure the project for Virginia and will support Canon Virginia’s retraining efforts through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The Governor also approved a performance-based grant of $350,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.