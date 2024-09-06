The Acupuncturist’s Secret to Autumn Health

As the season changes, your diet and self-care routines should adjust to support the Earth element. Here’s how you can do it:

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is a powerful tool in Chinese medicine, especially for nourishing and strengthening the Earth element. By stimulating specific points connected to the digestive system, acupuncture enhances the flow of Qi (vital energy) through the spleen and stomach, improving their function. This leads to more efficient digestion, better nutrient absorption and relief from symptoms like bloating and indigestion. Regular acupuncture treatments during autumn, when digestive issues can peak, helps keep your Earth element strong, supporting overall digestive health as the seasons change.

The Earth element governs our mental and emotional stability, making acupuncture particularly effective at restoring emotional balance during autumn. By regulating Qi flow, acupuncture calms the mind, reduces anxiety and promotes inner peace. It also releases blocked energy that contributes to emotional distress, enabling smoother energy flow and enhancing emotional resilience.

Dietary approaches

Transition from raw to warming foods

During summer, raw foods may have been more suitable, depending on your constitution. As the weather cools, shift towards warming soups, steamed dishes, and slow-cooked meals. These methods help prepare your body for the cooler days ahead.

Incorporate root vegetables

Root vegetables like carrots, squash and sweetcorn, cushioned in the earth as they grow, are especially beneficial for the Earth element. These foods not only ground you but also provide essential nutrients as you transition into autumn.

Embrace yellow and orange foods

The Earth element is nourished by yellow and orange foods. Consider adding sweet potatoes, pumpkins and other similarly coloured vegetables to your meals.

Add warming spices

A touch of cinnamon, cardamom or ginger can do wonders for your digestion and support the Earth element. These spices add warmth and help balance your internal energies.

Opt for naturally sweet foods

The Earth element is supported by sweet flavours – but not the kind found in processed foods. Instead, choose naturally sweet foods like fruits or blackstrap molasses. For example, you could use molasses in homemade baked beans for a delicious and Earth-nourishing dish.

Mindful eating practices

Chew your food more thoroughly, maintain regular mealtimes, and avoid heavy meals in the evening. These practices not only support digestion but also align with the Earth element’s emphasis on balance and nourishment.

Assimilate thoughts and ideas

The Earth element is also about mental digestion. If you find yourself ruminating, it may be a sign to slow down and support your Earth element by giving yourself time to process and reflect.

Remember, a simple approach to eating can go a long way. As the saying goes, “Eat food, not too much, mostly plants”. This aligns with the Earth element’s emphasis on nourishment and balance – a principle that has been passed down through generations.