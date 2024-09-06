Driving with a Criminally Suspended License
The following are arrests for Driving with a Criminally Suspended License for the week of August 28th to September 2nd, 2024.
Case #: 24A2006239
Trooper: Adam Martin
Offenders Name: Mercedes Sweetser
Age: 32
Hometown of Offender: Richford, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 09/02/2024 @ 0025 hours
Location of Violation: Route 104 St. Albans, VT
Court Date and Time: October 14, 2024 @ 0830 hours
Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division
Case #: 24A2006236
Trooper: Adam Martin
Offenders Name: Calvin Jiron
Age: 30
Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 09/01/2024 @ 1854 hours
Location of Violation: Route 104 St. Albans, VT
Court Date and Time: October 14, 2024 @ 0830 hours
Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division
Case #: 24A2006221
Trooper: Adam Martin
Offenders Name: Eugene Comstock
Age: 70
Hometown of Offender: Burlington, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 08/31/2024 @ 2058 hours
Location of Violation: Route 78 Highgate, VT
Court Date and Time: October 14, 2024 @ 0830 hours
Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division
A Troop consists of the Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby barracks.
Jessica L. Cucinelli
Barracks Clerk
VSP St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993 option 4
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.