Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,351 in the last 365 days.

Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

Good morning,

 

The following are arrests for Driving with a Criminally Suspended License for the week of August 28th to September 2nd, 2024. 

 

Case #: 24A2006239

Trooper: Adam Martin

Offenders Name: Mercedes Sweetser

Age: 32

Hometown of Offender: Richford, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 09/02/2024 @ 0025 hours

Location of Violation: Route 104 St. Albans, VT

Court Date and Time: October 14, 2024 @ 0830 hours

Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division

 

 

Case #: 24A2006236

Trooper: Adam Martin

Offenders Name: Calvin Jiron

Age: 30

Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 09/01/2024 @ 1854 hours

Location of Violation: Route 104 St. Albans, VT

Court Date and Time: October 14, 2024 @ 0830 hours

Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division

 

 

Case #: 24A2006221

Trooper: Adam Martin

Offenders Name: Eugene Comstock

Age: 70

Hometown of Offender: Burlington, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 08/31/2024 @ 2058 hours

Location of Violation: Route 78 Highgate, VT

Court Date and Time: October 14, 2024 @ 0830 hours

Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division

 

 

A Troop consists of the Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby barracks. 

 

Jessica L. Cucinelli

Barracks Clerk

VSP St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993 option 4

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more