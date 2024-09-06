Good morning, The following are arrests for Driving with a Criminally Suspended License for the week of August 28th to September 2nd, 2024. Case #: 24A2006239 Trooper: Adam Martin Offenders Name: Mercedes Sweetser Age: 32 Hometown of Offender: Richford, VT Date and Time of Violation: 09/02/2024 @ 0025 hours Location of Violation: Route 104 St. Albans, VT Court Date and Time: October 14, 2024 @ 0830 hours Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division Case #: 24A2006236 Trooper: Adam Martin Offenders Name: Calvin Jiron Age: 30 Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT Date and Time of Violation: 09/01/2024 @ 1854 hours Location of Violation: Route 104 St. Albans, VT Court Date and Time: October 14, 2024 @ 0830 hours Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division Case #: 24A2006221 Trooper: Adam Martin Offenders Name: Eugene Comstock Age: 70 Hometown of Offender: Burlington, VT Date and Time of Violation: 08/31/2024 @ 2058 hours Location of Violation: Route 78 Highgate, VT Court Date and Time: October 14, 2024 @ 0830 hours Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division A Troop consists of the Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby barracks. Jessica L. Cucinelli Barracks Clerk VSP St. Albans 140 Fisher Pond Rd St. Albans, VT 05478 802-524-5993 option 4

