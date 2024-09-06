Howard Hodgkin Works Come to Sloane Street Auctions on September 19 from the Artist’s Former Wife’s Estate

DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sloane Street Auctions will offer a selection of works by Howard Hodgkin from the estate of the artist’s former wife, the late Julia Lane, at their September 19 auction.The consignment also includes works by John Hoyland (1934-2011) and Patrick Caulfield (1936-2005); it was Hoyland who invited Hodgkin to exhibit work alongside Caulfield, Gillian Ayres, Anthon Caro, Ben Nicholson and others at the Hayward Gallery’s Annual show in 1981.A Turner Prize winner, Hodgkin, who died in 2017 at the age of 84, represented Britain in the 1984 Venice Biennale and was feted by his fellow countrymen, becoming a CBE in 1976, knighted in 1992, and a Companion of Honour in 2003.His honours and acclaim arrived relatively late, and in his thirties, the artist who became best known for his abstract painting was brought to the brink of suicide by his inability to break through the barrier of public rejection, even when the galleries had begun to take notice.By the 1970s, success was his, and his eventual elevation by Her late Majesty The Queen as a Companion of Honour placed him in very rarefied company when it came to artists.As success blossomed, he also faced a personal crisis, leaving his marriage of 20 years after coming out as gay, rendering the works consigned here all the more poignant.The works include offered at Sloane Street Auctions include the 1990-1991 etching In An Empty Room. Produced in an edition of 55, the framed 54½ x 67in work is guided at £3,000-5,000.In a French Restaurant, from 1984, is a 36 x 48in print on heavy wove paper from an edition of 500 and priced here at £3,000-5,000.Designed for and exhibited at the Arts Council exhibition Four Rooms at Liberty London in 1984, a unique Liberty Room hand-painted plywood table, 20 inches high and 18 x 29½in, has an estimate of £1,000-2,000.Two works by Patrick Caulfield also form part of the consignment: Picnic Set, a signed and framed 39 x 36½in screenprint in colours on wove paper from 1978, numbered 4/14, AP; and Garden with Pines, a signed and numbered (11/13, AP) screenprint in colours on wove paper of the same dimensions from 1975. Each is expected to fetch £2,000-4,000.A signed and dated Artist’s Proof of John Hoyland’s Grey/Blue, from the New York Suite, 1971, also features. The 53½ x 75in screenprint on paper should sell for £500-700, while asigned, dated and numbered Dymaxion Air-Ocean World Map, 1980, by the American architect Buckminster Fuller (1895-1983), produced as a limited edition screenprint on paper (70/85) and measuring 53½ x 75in, carries hopes of £1,000-2,000.“This cache of art, which we will be offering alongside furniture and personal effects from Julia’s Lane’s estate, is important because of the deeply personal connection with the artist himself,” says Daniel Hunt of Sloane Street Auctions.The sale also features works by other notable artists, including:• A Portrait of the Artist’s Niece by the Spanish artist Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida (1863-1923). The 24 x 17in oil on canvas has an estimate of £20,000-40,000;• Lying Down Horse, a signed and dated watercolour and pencil view by Elizabeth Frink dating to 1977 and pitched at £6,000-8,000; and• Two c.2001 studies of nudes in oil on canvas by Jonathan Yeo (b.1971), each 29½ x 25½in, and each estimated at £5,000-8,000.A 37 x 46in oil on canvas of a gentlemen on a grey horse attributed to Thomas Gooch (1750-1802) is thought to depict the Duke of Hamilton and was once owned by His Highness prince Duleep Singh. It is priced at £10,000-15,000.Live online bidding is available via Sloane Street Auctions’ website at www.sloanestreetauctions.com The auction is now on viewAbout Sloane Street AuctionsSloane Street Auctions was founded by Mr Daniel Hunt after spending over 30 years as a high-profile gallery owner and dealer, based at his galleries in Lower Sloane Street, London. Daniel Hunt's intimate knowledge of the upper tiers of the art and antique sectors throughout millennia, from BC to 2022, provides Sloane Street Auctions with unprecedented access to private collections worldwide and the best of access to specific expertise.Sloane Street Auctions' primary objective is to work with both our buyers and sellers to provide the art market access to the rarest objects and art - from Classical Antiquities, Icons and Old Masters, right through to the YBAs and beyond.Sloane Street Auctions takes great pleasure in dealing with people. We aim to provide a seamless and pleasant service, whether buying or selling. Our vision is to unearth the world's greatest treasures and to match them with the world's greatest collectors, whether an occasional buyer or a seasoned connoisseur. Sloane Street Auctions prides itself in providing the highest level of client service and discretion.With Daniel's contacts spanning over 40 countries worldwide, accumulated over a lifetime in the industry, Sloane Street Auctions empowers our community of connoisseurs and collectors to acquire and consign the greatest of fine art and objects at a highly competitive rate.With Daniel Hunt's expertise in curating some of the most renowned private collections worldwide, Sloane Street Auctions has the ability to source a wide variety of extraordinary pieces. Sloane Street Auctions' concentrates on, but is not limited to, Old Master Drawings and Paintings, European Furniture and Works of Art, Impressionist Art, Modern and Contemporary Art, Photography and Private Sales.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.