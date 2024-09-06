Summit Ridge Energy Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments

Marc Fioravanti serves as Senior Vice President of Business Development; Scott Fleckner serves as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets

Arlington, VA, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Ridge Energy, the nation's leading commercial solar company, is pleased to announce the strategic appointments of Marc Fioravanti as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Scott Fleckner as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. These newly created roles and additions to the Summit Ridge senior leadership team further strengthen the company’s business expertise and position in the renewable energy industry.

“We welcome Marc to Summit Ridge’s executive leadership team during an important time of momentum for the company. With decades of experience within renewable energy and clean technology businesses of all sizes, Marc will play a pivotal role in enhancing our operational and business development processes while ensuring our commitment to excellence remains unwavering as we continue to expand into new markets,” said Steve Raeder, Chief Executive Officer at Summit Ridge.

Raeder continued, “We are equally excited to welcome Scott to our leadership team. His expansive background in capital markets, specifically his focus on energy transition and renewables, will be invaluable as we continue to finance our expanding development pipeline. With the expertise and knowledge that Marc and Scott bring to Summit Ridge, we are even more confident in our ability to drive innovation, deliver exceptional results and continue our unmatched growth within the solar industry.”

Marc Fioravanti, Senior Vice President of Business Development

As the newly appointed Senior Vice President of Business Development, Marc Fioravanti brings 28 years of professional experience in developing renewable energy and clean technology businesses. With a strong history of cultivating and expanding partnerships across customers, financial stakeholders, suppliers, and community organizations, Fioravanti has consistently driven business improvement. His proven ability to build and lead high-performing development and operational teams will be indispensable in his new role. Fioravanti holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, a Master of Science in Environmental Fluid Mechanics and Hydrology, and an Engineer Degree in Environmental Engineering, all from Stanford University

“Summit Ridge is in an exciting phase of advancement, and I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team. As I step into leading our business development efforts, I am eager to implement new ways to approach our markets and expand our strategies,” said Fioravanti. “This team’s dedication to being a creative and reliable partner has been key to our success, and I am excited to build on that strong foundation to drive our next phase of growth.”

Scott Fleckner, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets

In his role as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Scott Fleckner is responsible for leading the origination, negotiation, and execution of Summit Ridge's capital formation efforts. With nearly two decades of experience in capital and finance, Fleckner joins Summit Ridge from Red Eagle LP, where he served as Senior Managing Director, Energy Transition. During his tenure, he originated and structured over $3 billion in debt and equity financing for conventional and renewable energy assets. Fleckner holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Lehigh University and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania.

“Summit Ridge’s expansion into new markets will be bolstered by our ability to connect with financial partners eager to explore the untapped potential of renewable energy investments,” said Fleckner. “As we grow, my focus will continue to be on helping financial institutions understand the value of community solar investments while building new relationships that will strengthen our development pipeline and future as a company."

About Summit Ridge Energy

As the nation’s leading commercial solar company, Summit Ridge Energy merges financial innovation and industry-leading execution to deliver clean, locally generated energy. This has made Summit Ridge one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America.

Since launching in 2017, the company has raised more than $5B in project capital to finance 200+ solar farms servicing 50,000 homes and businesses nationwide. Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

