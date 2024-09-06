Opening arrangement of sports facilities after typhoon “Yagi”
MACAU, September 6 - After inspection of the impact of tropical cyclone “Yagi”, most of the sports facilities under Sports Bureau were opened to the public today (September 6) at 3:30 pm while four outdoor swimming pools (Dr. Sun Yat Sen Swimming Pool, Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool, Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool and Cheoc Van Swimming Pool) is undergoing cleaning works. Sports Bureau will strive to reopen these facilities soonest as possible and make relevant announcement in due course.
For enquiries, please visit the Sports Bureau website www.sport.gov.mo or call our hotline at 28236363.
