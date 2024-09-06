Response assessment to tropical cyclone “Yagi”

MACAU, September 6 - Due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone “Yagi”, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued Typhoon Signal No.8 at 22h00 on 5 September. In response to the natural disaster and to safeguard the life and property of citizens, in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, pursuant to Article 8, Item 1 of Article 9, and Sub-item 7 of Item 1 of Article 11 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Law), the Chief Executive declared that the Macao SAR entered into immediate prevention stage. All entities of civil protection structure reported to Civil Protection Operations Centre and adopted proper measures. The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, presided over a work meeting at the Civil Protection Operations Centre and listened to the briefing regarding the civil protection structure in response to the passage of the super typhoon. He also directed all entities to cooperate fully in the implementation of the civil protection contingency plan, so as to prioritize safeguarding the lives and properties of Macao residents.

In response to the approaching typhoon “Yagi”, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued Blue Storm Surge Warning at 11h00 yesterday (5th) morning, urging residents to take precautionary measures against typhoon and flooding. During the Typhoon Signal No.8, the lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge was opened to light motor and authorised vehicles at 23h00, and the three cross-sea bridges in Macao and Coloane and the Lotus Bridge were closed at 23h30 last night (5th).

In view of the statistics of civil protection incidents, the Civil Protection Operations Centre recorded as a total of three incident reports, all concerning the removal of objects posing hazards. The Health bureau and the Kiang Wu Hospital recorded as a total of three cases of typhoon injuries caused by the typhoon, all of which were treated and discharged from hospitals. Regarding the emergency shelters, the Social Welfare Bureau activated the 1st Level Opening System for Emergency Shelter, four emergency shelters had been opened and had accommodated a total of 10 people. Additionally, the Civil Protection Operations Centre’s assistance and enquiry hotline received a total of 11 enquiries, primarily regarding the typhoon situation, bridge closure measures and checkpoint operations, etc. Furthermore, the Public Security Police Force also carried out operations against illegal taxi activities, resulting in one refusing hire, one bargaining case and three prosecutions against “Pak Pai” (illegal taxi).

As “Yagi’ gradually moving away from Macao, the impact on Macao has decreased. The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau canceled the Blue Storm Surge Warning at 12h00 today (6th) and issued a Typhoon Signal No.3 at 14h00. The three cross-sea bridges in Macao and Coloane and the Lotus Bridge were reopened at 14h00, while the lower deck the Sai Van Bridge was closed after all vehicles departed. Following an assessment of the overall city situation, which was deemed normal, in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, the immediate prevention stage was terminated as of 14h00 on 6 September 2024.

The Secretary for Security and Commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations, Mr Wong Sio Chak, summarized the work situation in response to the tropical cyclone, stating that entities of civil protection structure performed their duties diligently, fully executing preventive and preparatory measures, issuing alert and warning information to prompt residents and tourists to take precautions. Throughout this period, all entities of civil protection structure collaborated effectively, executing work plans and deployments efficiently. Secretary Wong also expressed gratitude to all entities of civil protection structure for their full cooperation, frontline colleagues for their steadfast commitment, and to the understanding and support of the general public, enabling the effective implementation of various disaster prevention measures.