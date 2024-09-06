Megerian Rug and Carpet Cleaning Sees Surge in Demand for Professional Antique, Persian And Oriental Rug Cleaning

Glen Cove, New York – Internationally acclaimed rug repair and rug cleaning company, Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning in Glen Cove, New York, is witnessing a surge in popularity and demand for professional antique, Persian, and Oriental rug cleaning services.

Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning are masters of rug cleaning in long island, ny and throughout the world with clients from around the globe. Its antique, Persian, and Oriental rug cleaning services are experiencing a rise in demand due to its high-quality services, excellent customer experience, and unparalleled knowledge. The team are available to help find the right treatment for rugs and carpets.

“The intimate knowledge the Megerians have garnered from manufacturing exquisite rugs for over 100 years gives them a unique edge in offering superior cleaning, repair, and restoration services for carpets, rugs, upholstery, and more,” said John D Megerian, a spokesperson for the company. “Understanding the intricacies of rug creation from the ground up enables them to approach each service with the precision and care of a master rug maker. This deep-rooted expertise in the rug-making craft translates into an exceptional ability to maintain and rejuvenate your cherished items.”

Since 1917, Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning has been in the rug and carpet industry. Initially selling new and antique rugs but later the company transitioned to providing a full-service. This evolution encompassed a comprehensive range of cleaning, repair, and restoration services. With 4 generations of experience, customers looking for professional rug cleaners, long island can be reassured that their antique, Persian, and Oriental rugs are in skilled hands.

The team at Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning understand that authentic antique, Persian, and Oriental rugs are works of arts and deserve special care to preserve their beauty. Professional maintenance is essential to guard against improper vacuuming, moths, sunlight, and foot traffic which can affect the vibrancy of the natural dyes, suppleness of the wool, and integrity of the hand-tied knots. Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning ensures its client’s rugs are well maintained and cared for.

It’s no surprise that the company adored by celebrities including Pope Francis, Conan O’Brien, Tracy Morgan, and former president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is seeing a rise in popularity for its expert rug cleaning skills.

Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning encourages those who would like further information or receive a free estimate to get in contact with its team of professionals by calling or filling out the form on the website.

About Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning

Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning is a family-owned business that, for over 100 years, has been the unparalleled answer to rug cleaning and rug repair for the Long Island communities. With 4 generations of knowledge, skill, and expertise, the renowned technicians at Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning provide the highest quality services at competitive prices to ensure the meticulous care of client’s handwoven treasures, including Aubusson, Savonnerie, tapestries, needlepoints, antique, silk, decorative, modern, and hooked rugs.

To learn more about Megerian Rugs & Carpet Cleaning and its professional antique, Persian & Oriental rug cleaning services, please visit the website at https://www.megerianrugscarpetcleaners.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/megerian-rug-and-carpet-cleaning-sees-surge-in-demand-for-professional-antique-persian-and-oriental-rug-cleaning/

