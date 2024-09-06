Etech Announced As a Finalist in Five Categories at Customer Centricity World Series Awards

Matt Rocco - President & CEO Etech Global Services

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etech Global Services, a leading BPO outsourcing provider , has been named a finalist in five categories for the prestigious Customer Centricity World Series Awards 2024 . This recognition spans multiple aspects of customer-centric practices, showcasing Etech's comprehensive approach to delivering outstanding customer experiences.Etech has been named finalist in the following categories:1. Customer-Centric Culture2. Best Customer Experience Strategy3. CX Solution of the Year4. Best Use of AI in CX5. Best Contact Centre InitiativeThe Customer Centricity World Series Awards celebrate organizations that set the global standard for customer-centric practices and innovations. The winners will be announced on November 12th in Amsterdam, Netherlands.This remarkable achievement underscores Etech's strengths in various aspects of customer experience, including the robustness of its customer-first culture, the effectiveness of its CX strategies, its innovative approach to CX solutions, successful integration of AI in enhancing customer experiences, and excellence in contact center initiatives."Being named a finalist in five categories is an extraordinary achievement," said Matt Rocco, President & CEO of Etech. "This incredible achievement reflects the collective dedication, innovative spirit, and relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction that defines Etech. Being a finalist in each category entered underscores the breadth and depth of our customer-centric culture and expertise in the customer experience (CX) domain.”Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech, added, "We are deeply honored by this recognition from the Customer Centricity World Series Awards. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving innovation in our industry. These finalist positions across multiple categories validate our holistic approach to establishing a customer centric culture. We're grateful for this acknowledgment and excited about the opportunity to showcase our solutions on a global stage."About Etech Global ServicesEtech Global Services delivers next-generation BPO and customer engagement solutions . As a global minority-owned business, Etech has created and trademarked how to turn data into strategic insights. Leveraging the power of artificial plus human intelligence, Etech enhances training and coaching to focus on critical behaviors, creating improved customer experiences and shareholder value. To learn more, visit www.etechgs.com For more information about the Customer Centricity World Series Awards and the full list of finalists, please visit: https://customercentricityworldseries.com/finalists/

