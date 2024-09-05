Senate Bill 1306 Printer's Number 1860
PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - (1.1) $25 shall be distributed as follows:
(i) If a police department, the Pennsylvania State
Police or other designated agency or individual serves
the order, $25 shall be forwarded to the police
department, Pennsylvania State Police or other designated
agency or individual who serves the defendant order.
(ii) If the sheriff serves the order, $25 shall be
retained by the county and shall be used by the sheriff
to carry out the provisions of this chapter.
(2) [$50] $25 shall be retained by the county and shall
be used by the court to carry out the provisions of this
chapter [as follows:
(i) $25 shall be used by the sheriff.
(ii) $25 shall be used by the court].
(3) $25 shall be forwarded to the Department of Public
Welfare for use for victims of domestic violence in
accordance with the provisions of section 2333 of the act of
April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative
Code of 1929.
* * *
[(e) Court to adopt means of service.--The court shall adopt
a means of prompt and effective service in those instances where
the plaintiff avers that service cannot be safely effected by an
adult individual other than a law enforcement officer or where
the court so orders.]
(f) Service [by sheriff].--[If the court so orders, the
sheriff or other designated agency or individual shall serve the
petition and order.] The court shall adopt a means of prompt and
effective service and order that the sheriff or appropriate law
enforcement agency serve the petition and order.
