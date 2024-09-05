Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,295 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,562 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1306 Printer's Number 1860

PENNSYLVANIA, September 5 - (1.1) $25 shall be distributed as follows:

(i) If a police department, the Pennsylvania State

Police or other designated agency or individual serves

the order, $25 shall be forwarded to the police

department, Pennsylvania State Police or other designated

agency or individual who serves the defendant order.

(ii) If the sheriff serves the order, $25 shall be

retained by the county and shall be used by the sheriff

to carry out the provisions of this chapter.

(2) [$50] $25 shall be retained by the county and shall

be used by the court to carry out the provisions of this

chapter [as follows:

(i) $25 shall be used by the sheriff.

(ii) $25 shall be used by the court].

(3) $25 shall be forwarded to the Department of Public

Welfare for use for victims of domestic violence in

accordance with the provisions of section 2333 of the act of

April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative

Code of 1929.

* * *

[(e) Court to adopt means of service.--The court shall adopt

a means of prompt and effective service in those instances where

the plaintiff avers that service cannot be safely effected by an

adult individual other than a law enforcement officer or where

the court so orders.]

(f) Service [by sheriff].--[If the court so orders, the

sheriff or other designated agency or individual shall serve the

petition and order.] The court shall adopt a means of prompt and

effective service and order that the sheriff or appropriate law

enforcement agency serve the petition and order.

20240SB1306PN1860 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1306 Printer's Number 1860

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more