Hybrid M by Prompong Hakk - Shakes Bkk Wins Silver in A' Office Furniture Design Awards

Innovative Gaming Chair with Integrated Massage Technology Recognized for Excellence in Office Furniture Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of office furniture design, has announced Hybrid M by Prompong Hakk - Shakes Bkk as the Silver Award winner in the Office Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Hybrid M design within the office furniture industry and the broader design community.The Hybrid M Gaming Chair addresses a pressing need in the office furniture market, offering a solution for the discomfort and potential health issues caused by prolonged sitting. By seamlessly integrating massage technology into the chair's compact design, Hybrid M aligns with current trends and advances industry standards, providing practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike.What sets the Hybrid M apart is its innovative approach to massage integration. The chair features a discreetly retractable massage module, allowing for comfortable seating when not in use. The plug-in Power Bank enables wire-free movement, while the cold-molded foam and meshed fabric enhance comfort and breathability. Users can customize their massage experience via the app and armrest controls, making Hybrid M a holistic solution for prolonged sitting discomfort.This recognition from the A' Office Furniture Design Awards serves as motivation for Prompong Hakk - Shakes Bkk to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation. The win has the potential to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, fostering further exploration and advancement in the field of office furniture design.Team MembersHybrid M was designed by a talented team consisting of Prompong Hakk, who led the project, Surakead Hemwimon, who contributed to the design and development, Fabian Sauer, who provided technical expertise, and Chris Chen and Martin Chiu, who assisted with the product's realization.Interested parties may learn more at:About Prompong Hakk - Shakes BkkFrom 2012 to 2016, Prompong Hakk and Shakes Bkk achieved consecutive design awards and made significant contributions to their clients and the design community in Thailand. Despite facing challenges and setbacks, they have rebuilt their studio, shifting their focus to new skills to better serve their clients. With a strong belief in their ability to compete internationally, Prompong Hakk - Shakes Bkk aims to establish themselves as Thailand's leading industrial design studio, combining a German sense with an Asian heart.About Cooler MasterCooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components, has a 25-year track record driven by a passion for creating rewarding PC building experiences. From the release of the first aluminum PC case to the groundbreaking switch of the modular format, Cooler Master is committed to providing customers with the utmost choice and control. The company strives to reinvent the way machines are designed, made, and used to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.About Shakes BkkShakes Bkk, an award-winning design studio in Bangkok, strategizes, develops, and executes design strategies for value-focused brands through meaningful experiences. Founded by Prompong Hakk and Surakead Hemwimon, the studio aims to provide game-changing designs to globally competitive clients. With a team of slightly insane but lovely people, Shakes Bkk offers a range of creative services, including brand strategy, animation, digital content, industrial design, print and packaging design, video production, and web design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Office Furniture Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, office furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Office Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in office furniture design. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts a diverse range of participants, including leading designers, innovative companies, and prominent brands in the furniture and interior design industries. By showcasing their creativity and gaining recognition for their exceptional skills, entrants contribute to the advancement of the furniture industry and inspire future trends. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://officefurnitureawards.com

