New overtaking lanes for Main South Road

Release date: 05/09/24

Locations have been identified for the construction of three new overtaking lanes on Main South Road between Myponga and Cape Jervis.

The overtaking lanes, a joint $31.8 million (50:50) commitment from the South Australian and Australian Governments, will improve traffic flow and boost safety for all motorists including locals, tourists and heavy vehicles, while also building capacity for future growth.

The three overtaking lanes will be built between Second Valley and Normanville (northbound), Delamere and Second Valley (southbound), and Cape Jervis and Delamere (northbound).

As part of the election commitment to deliver these three new overtaking lanes, a planning study was undertaken to investigate potential locations. This study considered such elements as environmental impact, socio-economic impact and other construction challenges.

Engagement was undertaken with key stakeholders - including the local community and other road users, including visitors traveling to the region - to understand how they currently use and access Main South Road, and how this might change in the future.

More than 190 pieces of feedback were received showing strong support for the project. This feedback, along with environmental, safety and constructability considerations, assisted in identifying these three preferred areas for the overtaking lanes. Road travel times and road safety were the most consistent topics raised.

Concept designs for the overtaking lanes are now being developed with further engagement to be held with key stakeholders and the local community as the concept designs progress.

The project will support approximately 115 full time equivalent jobs over the construction period.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Malinauskas Labor Government committed to improving safety on Main South Road between Myponga and Cape Jervis and after extensive consultation with the community, three locations for new overtaking lanes have been identified.

It was important we spoke directly with people who use the road so we could better understand the concerns of communities in and around this section of Main South Road.

Now that we’ve identified the locations, we’ll get on with delivering these overtaking lanes to improve safety and travel times - and reduce driver frustration - along this stretch of road.

Attributable to Leon Bignell

Our community has been calling for this important safety improvement and I’m proud to have fought hard to ensure these overtaking lanes can be delivered.

These three overtaking lanes were a key pledge to the voters of Mawson so I’m delighted to see them coming to fruition.