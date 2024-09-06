New appointment to the Magistrates Court

Release date: 06/09/24

A highly qualified solicitor with experience as a criminal prosecutor and in advising South Australia Police on organised crime investigations has been appointed to the Magistrates Court.

Louise Kleinig takes up her position with the Court on Monday to fill the vacancy left by the upcoming retirement of Magistrate Paul Foley.

For the past seven years, Ms Kleinig has worked in the Prosecution Group in the Crown Solicitor’s Office’s Public Law Section, with responsibility for appearing on behalf of the Attorney-General in the Supreme Court on high risk offender applications, as well as conducting a range of regulatory prosecutions.

She has also been instrumental in ensuring the provision of CSO services across government during the COVID-19 pandemic, and providing high-level advice to South Australia Police in their investigations into dark web-based cybercrime.

Ms Kleinig has also previously worked as a prosecutor and prosecution adviser in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, as a senior legal officer with South Australia’s Independent Commission Against Corruption and as a senior solicitor within the Crown Solicitor’s Office’s Serious and Organised Crime Section.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Over the course of her career to date, Louise Kleinig has taken on complex matters both in Australia and overseas.

She has often been required to get up to speed on highly complex matters within a very short period of time, and provide detailed, high quality advice.

She is an exceptional appointment and I look forward to seeing her serve her time in the Magistracy with distinction.