Rongbaohang BMW by Yixian Chen Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Rongbaohang BMW

Yixian Chen's Innovative 5S Store Design for BMW Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Rongbaohang BMW by Yixian Chen as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Yixian Chen in creating a remarkable 5S store for the renowned automotive brand BMW.The Rongbaohang BMW design showcases the seamless integration of sustainability, aesthetics, and functionality, aligning with the evolving needs and expectations of contemporary consumers. By incorporating green, low-carbon, and sustainable energy concepts into every aspect of the project, Yixian Chen has set a new standard for environmentally conscious interior design in the automotive retail sector.The award-winning design of Rongbaohang BMW stands out for its innovative use of space, material selection excellence, and functional layout. Yixian Chen skillfully restructured the overall lighting system and incorporated wooden grilles at the high windows, creating a harmonious blend of natural textures and modern technology. The result is a space that exudes a hazy and elegant charm, inviting customers to immerse themselves in the BMW brand experience.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Yixian Chen's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. The Rongbaohang BMW project not only showcases the designer's mastery of their craft but also sets a benchmark for future automotive retail spaces. By winning the Silver A' Design Award, Yixian Chen has solidified their position as a trailblazer in the field, inspiring fellow designers to embrace innovation and sustainability in their work.About Yixian ChenYixian Chen, a Senior Interior Designer and Co-Founder of CX Design, brings over 12 years of experience to the field. As a member of the China Europe International Design Association (CEIDA), Chen focuses on delivering integrated design and construction solutions for high-end private homes, commercial spaces, and offices. With a design philosophy rooted in cherishing the vision of building a cathedral, Chen and the CX Design team continuously create classic works that combine professional ability, rigorous attitude, and innovative spirit.About CX DesignTianjin Chenxie Space Decoration Design Co., Ltd. (CX Design) was founded in May 2020 by designers Chen Yixian and Xie Gongchang. Based in Tianjin, the company is committed to providing design services for high-end private residential, commercial, and office spaces. CX Design's team adheres to the concept of "We miners should keep the vision of building a cathedral" and consistently delivers classic design works that have garnered recognition from the industry and numerous design competitions both domestically and internationally.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to elevating industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition bestowed upon designs that demonstrate remarkable expertise, talent, and creativity, making a significant impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.