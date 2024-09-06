Gauteng Legislature welcomes signing of Cooperation Agreement to Combat Crime in the province

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portforlio Committee on Community safety has welcomed the signing of a landmark cooperation agreement aimed at intensifying efforts to combat crime in various Municipalities across the Province.

The cooperation agreement which was signed yesterday by the Minister of Police Honourable Senzo Mchunu, the Government of Provincial Unity and the three Metropolitan Cities in Gauteng marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and security of residents in the Province.

The cooperation agreement brings together the three spheres of government to work collaboratively in addressing crime prevention, law enforcement and community safety initiatives.

The Committee believes that it is through cooperation agreements like this, that crime fighting initiatives can be strengthened and well capacitated to respond effectively to criminal activities and address the root cause of crime in Gauteng.

The Committee has always emphasized the need to foster greater cooperation and resource sharing amongst the three spheres of government as a means to create safer communities across the Province.

The Committee would like to encourage all stakeholders involved to honour this cooperation agreement and embrace it as a long term strategy to tackle crime head on and make a lasting impact in creating a safer Gauteng for all.

While the Committee welcomes this initiative, it remains concerned about the continued delays in the launch of the much anticipated Integrated Command Centre in the Province aimed at intensifying the fight against crime in Gauteng.

This critical Command Centre was conceptualized to serve as a central hub for real time coordination between law enforcement agencies, security services, community policing forums and emergency services enabling a more efficient and proactive approach to crime prevention and response.

Despite its potential to significantly improve safety and security, the project has faced multiple setbacks resulting in prolonged delays that continue to put communities at much greater risks of falling victims of crime.

The Committee remains committed to holding the Government of Provincial Unity accountable to ensure that the launch of the Command Centre is realized without any further delays to foster safer communities throughout Gauteng.

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact: Mr Thebe Khumalo on 072 266 1021 email: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za