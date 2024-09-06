MEC Tertuis Simmers emphasises importance of partnerships at Thought Leaders Forum

On Thursday, 5 September 2024, the Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, attended the Accelerate Cape Town Thought Leaders Forum, where he met with members of the business community to share his insights and vision for the infrastructure industry in the province.

This important occasion offered the opportunity for both government and major stakeholders in the industry to engage on high-level opportunities and challenges. More importantly, it offered the opportunity to foster greater and more impactful partnerships.

The department’s vision of enabling infrastructure-led economic growth and investment for the Western Cape that will benefit the communities we serve, hinges on active participation of all stakeholders, including government, business, civil society and communities.

Minister Simmers said, “Our approach involves leveraging the strengths of government, the dynamism of the private sector, and the local expertise of communities, and this collaborative spirit fosters innovation and ensures that infrastructure projects are aligned with the needs of all stakeholders.”

Cross-sector partnerships have already shown how communities and other stakeholders can benefit from its effectiveness. At the height of recent inclement weather and subsequent floods, much of the turnaround successes in areas such as McGregor, Citrusdal and the metro were due the collaboration between business, the agriculture sector, non-profit organisations, communities and all spheres of government.

Minister Simmers added, “We are deeply committed to delivering tangible, impactful infrastructure projects that will benefit the entire community and contribute to a brighter future. This will involve open dialogue, engagement, and shared decision-making to ensure the success of projects and initiatives.”

Media queries:

Mr. Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 8067 (o)

Cell: 082 431 0068 (m)

Mr. Jandré Bakker

Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

E-mail: Jandre.Bakker@westerncape.gov.za