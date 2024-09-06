Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Conditions of Release Violation

CASE#: 24A5004615

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/3/24 0320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, North Troy

VIOLATION: Condition of Release Violation

 

ACCUSED:  Wayne Lepage

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/6/24 at approximately 0320, hours, The Vermont State Police  were notified of a possible conditions of release violation that occurred at a residence on Railroad Street in North Troy. Investigation showed that Lepage had violated his court ordered conditions of release by contacting a prohibited person. Lepage was cited into Orleans County Superior Court for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    10/29/24 0830        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

