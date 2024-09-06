Derby Barracks/ Conditions of Release Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004615
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/3/24 0320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, North Troy
VIOLATION: Condition of Release Violation
ACCUSED: Wayne Lepage
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/6/24 at approximately 0320, hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of a possible conditions of release violation that occurred at a residence on Railroad Street in North Troy. Investigation showed that Lepage had violated his court ordered conditions of release by contacting a prohibited person. Lepage was cited into Orleans County Superior Court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/29/24 0830
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
