New video highlights EGLE's work on transforming contaminated sites in Michigan

A new video produced by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) highlights its work cleaning up contaminated sites in Michigan.

Screenshot from new "Transforming EGLE’s Contaminated Site Program" video.

Former contaminated site in Michigan.

 

In the video, EGLE Director Phil Roos says the department is transforming contaminated sites in a number of key ways, including contaminated site risk assessment and data digitization efforts. “With more time and resources available, EGLE has increased the number of addressed contaminated sites,” he notes.

The number of sites addressed has increased from 250 a year to over 650 in 2023, and over 750 so far in 2024.

For details, check out the “Transforming EGLE’s Contaminated Site Program” video.

