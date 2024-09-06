PHILIPPINES, September 6 - Press Release

September 6, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON ARRIVAL OF ALICE GUO IN THE COUNTRY Ngayong nandito nang muli sa ating teritoryo si Guo Hua Ping, o mas kilala bilang Alice Guo, panahon na upang ilahad niya ang buong katotohanan tungkol sa operasyon ng POGO sa Bamban kapag humarap na siyang muli sa imbestigasyon ng Senado. Mas makabubuting magsabi na siya ng totoo. Ang patuloy na pagsisinungaling o anumang pagtatangka na pagtakpan ang mga kasabwat at utak sa likod ng mga operasyon ng POGO ay magdudulot lamang ng mas mabigat na parusa sa kanya.

