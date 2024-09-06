PHILIPPINES, September 6 - Press Release

September 6, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON LATEST RAID ON POGO HUB IN SUBIC The raid is yet another proof that POGO-related crimes such as human trafficking and scamming remain rampant. Kailangang magtulungan ang lahat upang tuluyang matigil ang mga ilegal na gawain ng POGO sa bansa. Muli, hinihikayat ko ang mga ahensya ng pamahalaan, lokal na pamahalaan, at ang ating mga mamamayan na maging mas mapagbantay at aktibo sa paglaban sa mga operasyong ito. Ang ating sama-samang pagkilos ay susi upang maibalik ang kapayapaan at kaayusan sa ating mga komunidad.

