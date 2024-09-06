South Australia charters the course for national cruise industry

Release date: 05/09/24

Key decision makers of the cruise industry have descended on Adelaide this week for the Australian Cruise Association (ACA) Annual Conference 2024 which is being held from 4 – 6 September 2024.

Welcoming 156 attendees - the highest in the event’s history - the conference is an opportunity to demonstrate firsthand why South Australia is a must-visit destination for cruise passengers and the industry.

Supported by the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) and Flinders Port Holdings, the conference includes keynote presentations and panel discussions from leading international and Australian speakers.

A pre-cruise program held ahead of the conference showcased Adelaide and surrounding regions to leading cruise decision makers. This included a tour of the Port Adelaide Passenger Terminal, Bike About e-bike tour in Adelaide Hills, and Adelaide Oval Stadium Tour and Roof Climb.

South Australia’s cruise sector has increased by 48 per cent compared to pre-COVID levels, with the latest data showing the 2022-23 season injected a record $215 million into South Australia’s economy.

The State Government, through the SATC, is focused on growing cruise in the state and expanding the range of cruise lines and ships visiting South Australia.

This includes a focus on bringing international cruise lines to South Australian shores and high yield visitors on luxury cruises. The 2024-25 season will see cruise lines visit South Australia for the first time, including MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Hapag Lloyd Cruises.

South Australia’s 2024-25 cruise season is currently set to welcome 119 cruise and expedition ships. The first ship of the season will be Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess, scheduled to visit Kangaroo Island, Eyre Peninsula, and Adelaide in October.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

It is wonderful to have the opportunity to showcase South Australia to leading cruise industry representatives at the Australian Cruise Association Annual Conference this week.

The record 156 attendees are discovering firsthand why South Australia is a must-visit destination, both for cruise ship passengers and the cruise industry alike.

While I acknowledge there are some challenges ahead for cruise as a sector nationally, we are working hard to ensure our state remains an appealing and competitive cruise destination, growing the number and range of cruise lines and ships bringing in visitors to South Australia.

Attributable to Jill Abel, CEO Australian Cruise Association

This year’s conference sessions will be all about inviting robust discussion and sharing of ideas with our membership and cruise community, that will ultimately steer us toward the next stage of our future as an industry.

We look forward to developing strategies together that continue to advance cruise as a sustainable and vital pillar of Australia’s visitor economy.