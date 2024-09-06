News Release-DOH Lab Results Confirm Norovirus Caused Multiple Illnesses In Kalalau Camping Area
September 5, 2024 24-119
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) laboratory results have confirmed Norovirus is the cause of illness reported by numerous campers at the Kalalau Section of the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park on Kaua‘i. On Tuesday, September 3, DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP), on the recommendation of DOH, closed the popular wilderness park camp area. Four patients were tested, and all four tested positive and have been notified of the lab results.
DOH is working in coordination with DLNR to conduct environmental sampling at the campgrounds and surrounding areas. The trail remains closed for a seven-day period.
For additional information on Norovirus go to: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/norovirus/
