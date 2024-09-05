Manchin Announces $7.8 Million for West Virginia Hydroelectric Projects

Charleston, WV - Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, announced that four West Virginia hydroelectric facilities were chosen to receive up to $7.8 million in total funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding is part of a $430 million investment announced through the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Section 247 Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectricity Incentives program.

“West Virginia’s rivers and waterways are a vital source of energy for our state, and we could not be America’s energy powerhouse without them,” said Chairman Manchin. “Thanks to my Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, our hydroelectric facilities will receive much-needed upgrades to improve grid resilience, enhance dam safety, and invest in ecological improvements to ensure that we can continue to provide reliable power to West Virginians for decades to come.”

Funding Details:

$6,420,000 – Hawks Nest Hydroelectric Project for Grid Resiliency

$476,156 – Belleville Hydroelectric Project for Grid Resiliency and Dam Safety

$296,504 – Millville Hydroelectric Facility for Eel Passage Construction

$642,881 – Willow Island Hydroelectric Project for Grid Resiliency and Dam Safety

