DigitalxADB A New Era of Digital: Envisioning a Future with Artificial Intelligence

Description

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands at the forefront of technological advancements with immense potential to transform economies and societies. Already, AI is driving significant positive changes in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and financial services. Moreover, AI offers substantial opportunities to accelerate development, enhance climate action, and transition to a knowledge economy, enabling developing member countries (DMCs) to fast-track their growth and build future-ready industries and skill sets.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the necessity of digital solutions, including AI, prompting rapid adoption by public and private sector institutions. While this shift has benefited digitally advanced countries and enterprises, it has posed significant challenges for others, exposing infrastructure gaps, systemic issues, and barriers related to digital literacy, capacity for tech adoption, and affordability. Additionally, the rise of AI brings concerns around data integrity, bias, copyright issues, and misinformation.

Today, digital transformation, driven by AI, is imperative. The prosperity, inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability of Asia and the Pacific hinge on how we manage these transitions through strategic policies, investments, innovations, and partnerships.

This year of Digital x ADB marks the fifth in a series of annual knowledge-sharing events focused on digital transformation. The event will focus on AI as a central theme and is organized by Climate Change and Sustainable Development (CCSD) Department in partnership with Information Technology Department (ITD) and selected Sector Groups to showcase their AI initiatives and use cases. The event is designed to help ADB staff, consultants, contractors, and development partners to learn about and take part in efforts to further integrate digital into ADB’s operations and initiatives.

Target participants

Target participants include researchers, policymakers, funders, implementers, civil society and other stakeholder from relevant national and regional agencies, associations and professional organizations.

ADB staff and consultants

Selected government officials

Private sector and development partners

How to register

By invitation only